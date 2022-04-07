MPSC State Services Interview Schedule 2020 (Out) @mpsc.gov.in, Check Downloading Link Here

MPSC has released the interview schedule for the State Services Main Examination 2020 on its official website-mpsc.gov.in. Check Admit Card link here.

MPSC State Services Interview Schedule 2020: Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the interview schedule for the State Services Main Examination 2020 on its official website. All those candidates who have qualified for the interview round for State Services Main Examination 2020 posts including Assistant State Tax Commissioner, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Assistant Commissioner/ Project officer, Deputy Superintendent & Others can download the MPSC State Services Interview Schedule 2020 through the official website of MPSC.i.e.mpsc.gov.in.

Maharashtra Public Service Commission will conduct the interview for the the Services posts from 18 April 2022 onwards. All those candidates who have qualified for the State Services Main Examination 2020 interview round can dowload their Admit Card from the official website.

The PDF of the MPSC State Services Interview Schedule 2020 is available on the official website and you can download the same after following the steps given below.

How to Dowload MPSC State Services Interview Schedule 2020 Check Steps

Visit the official website of MPSC.i.e.mpsc.gov.in. Go to the Latest Updates section on the home page. Click the link‘Advt. No. 60/2021 State Services Main Examination 2020 - Interview Schedule’ flashing on the homepage. It will redirect you to a new window where you will get the PDF of theMPSC State Services Interview Schedule 2020 . Download and save the MPSC State Services Interview Schedule 2020 for future reference.

Candidates qualified for the interview round for the State Services posts can check the details interview schedule/time/date in accordance with their Roll Number. Candidates will have to appear for the interview in accordance with the schedule. It is noted that Intervier for the State Services posts will be held from 18 to 29 April 2022.

You can download the MPSC State Services Interview Schedule 2020 directly from the link given below.