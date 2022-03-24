JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: To vote for your favorite finalist, click here!

MPSC Prelims Answer Key 2022 Released for State Services-21@mpsc.gov.in, Check PDF Link Here

 Maharashtra PSC has released the Final Answer Key for the State Services Preliminary Examination on its official website -mpsc.gov.in. Download PDF here.

Created On: Mar 24, 2022 11:01 IST
MPSC State Services Prelims Answer Key 2022
MPSC State Services Prelims Answer Key 2022

MPSC State Services Final Answer Key 2022 : Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the Final Answer Key for the State Services Preliminary Examination on its official website. Commission has conducted the State Services Preliminary Examination on 23 January 2022. 

All such candidates who have appeared in the  State Services Preliminary Examination can download Final Answer Key from the official website of MPSC-mpsc.gov.in. 

Commission has uploaded the prelims answer key for the State Services Preliminary Examination  for Paper I and II on its official website. You can download the MPSC State Services Final Answer Key 2022 from the official website after following these steps given below. 

How to Download MPSC State Services Final Answer Key 2022 Check Steps 

  1. Visit the official website of MPSC Online - mpsconline.gov.in.
  2. Go to the Latest Updates Section available on the home page.
  3. Click on the link Advt.No.106/2021 State Services Preliminary Examination 2021 - Final Answer key - Paper 1/Paper II’ available on the home page.
  4. You will get the PDF of the MPSC State Services Final Answer Key 2022.
  5. Download and save the same for future reference. 


It is noted that MPSC has conducted the State Services Preliminary Examination 2021 on 23 January 2022. A number of candidates appeared in the prelims exam for the State Services and now commission has uploaded the final answer key for all the four Booklet Series including A/B/C/D on its official website. 

Candidates can download the MPSC State Services Final Answer Key 2022 directly from the link given below. 

Direct Link to Download: MPSC State Services Final Answer Key 2022 Paper I

Direct Link to Download: MPSC State Services Final Answer Key 2022 Paper II

