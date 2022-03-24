MPSC Prelims Answer Key 2022 Released for State Services-21@mpsc.gov.in, Check PDF Link Here

Maharashtra PSC has released the Final Answer Key for the State Services Preliminary Examination on its official website -mpsc.gov.in. Download PDF here.

MPSC State Services Final Answer Key 2022 : Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the Final Answer Key for the State Services Preliminary Examination on its official website. Commission has conducted the State Services Preliminary Examination on 23 January 2022.

All such candidates who have appeared in the State Services Preliminary Examination can download Final Answer Key from the official website of MPSC-mpsc.gov.in.

Commission has uploaded the prelims answer key for the State Services Preliminary Examination for Paper I and II on its official website. You can download the MPSC State Services Final Answer Key 2022 from the official website after following these steps given below.

How to Download MPSC State Services Final Answer Key 2022 Check Steps

Visit the official website of MPSC Online - mpsconline.gov.in. Go to the Latest Updates Section available on the home page. Click on the link Advt.No.106/2021 State Services Preliminary Examination 2021 - Final Answer key - Paper 1/Paper II’ available on the home page. You will get the PDF of the MPSC State Services Final Answer Key 2022. Download and save the same for future reference.



It is noted that MPSC has conducted the State Services Preliminary Examination 2021 on 23 January 2022. A number of candidates appeared in the prelims exam for the State Services and now commission has uploaded the final answer key for all the four Booklet Series including A/B/C/D on its official website.

Candidates can download the MPSC State Services Final Answer Key 2022 directly from the link given below.