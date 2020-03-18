MPSC Subordinate Service ASO Mains Result 2019-20 Declared @mpsc.gov.in, Download MPSC Subordinate Service Final Result

MPSC Subordinate Service ASO Mains Result 2019-20: Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the final result for of Maharashtra Subordinate Services Main Examination - 2019 for the post of Assistant Section Officer. Candidates appeared in MPSC ASO Mains Exam can download MPSC Subordinate Service Mains Result from MPSC official website mpsc.gov.in.

MPSC Subordinate Service ASO Download Link is also given below. Candidates can check the list of the selected candidates MPSC Subordinate Service Mains Exam through the link. 24 candidates are eligible for recommendation as per their original category. A merit list of 428 candidates has been prepared for MPSC ASO Posts.

MPSC Subordinate Service ASO Mains Result Download PDF 2019



MPSC Subordinate Service ASO Final Result Notice PDF



How to Download MPSC Subordinate Service ASO Mains Result 2019-20?

Go to official website of MPSC www.mpsc.gov.in Click on “17/03/2010-2019-Maharashtra Subordinate Services [Non-gazetted] Group-B Main Examination 2019-Assistant Section Officer-Announcement regarding Final Result [D-13/A]”, given under ‘RECENT NEWS / ANNOUNCEMENTS’ A PDF will open in which you can check the list of selected candidates Download MPSC Subordinate Service ASO Final Result PDF for future use

Maharashtra Public Service Commission has invited 555 vacancies for various posts including 496 for Police Sub Inspector Group B Posts, 24 for Assistant Section Officer and 35 for State Tax Inspector Group B Posts.

MPSC Subordinate Services Recruitment 2019 online application was started on 21 June 2019 and ended on 05 July 2019.