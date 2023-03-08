MPSC Technical Service Mains Examination 2023: Application Process Begins, Check Direct Link to Apply & Other Details Here

MPSC Technical Service Mains Online Form 2023: Maharashtra Public Service Commission has released the application form for the MPSC Technical Service Mains Online Form 2023. Candidates can apply online from the official website of MPSC i.e.,mpsc.gov.in For more information on how to apply and other details candidates can refer to the article below.

MPSC Technical Service Recruitment 2023: The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has announced the opening of the application process for the Technical Service Mains Exam 2022. This exam is being conducted for several positions, including Forest Guard, Taluka Agricultural Officer, Deputy Director, Agricultural Officer, and Assistant Engineer. The MPSC Mains exam notification was released on March 03, 2023, and the link for applying online has been activated on March 07, 2023.

Interested candidates who meet the eligibility criteria for any of the positions mentioned above can apply online by visiting the official MPSC website. The application process is entirely online, and candidates need to fill in all the required details carefully. It is also essential to upload all the necessary documents and pay the application fee as per the instructions given in the notice.

The MPSC Technical Service Mains Exam 2022 aims to fill a total of 378 vacancies across different positions. Therefore, candidates who are shortlisted for this exam will have a good chance of securing a job in the relevant field if they perform well.

Once the application process is complete, the MPSC will release the admit cards for the exam, which candidates can download from the official website. The exam date and time will be specified on the admit card, and candidates must appear for the exam accordingly.

MPSC Technical Service Recruitment 2023 - Overview

Recruitment Authority Maharashtra Public Service Commission Posts Name Forest Guard, Taluka Agricultural Officer, Deputy Director, Agricultural Officer, and Assistant Engineer. Mode of Application Online Application Process Begins Already Commenced Last Date to Apply March 20, 2023 Selection process Examination, Personality Test and Document Verification

MPSC Technical Service Mains Apply Online Age Limit & Application Fee

The MPSC Technical Service Recruitment 2023 requires candidates to pay an application fee to apply for the available positions. The fee varies for different categories of candidates, with those belonging to the Open Category required to pay Rs. 394/- and those belonging to the Reserved Category required to pay Rs. 297/-. Candidates can make the payment through online modes such as Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking, or E Challan. It is essential to complete the payment process to complete the application procedure for this recruitment.

MPSC Technical Service Recruitment 2023 Education Qualification

The MPSC Technical Service Recruitment 2023 specifies the educational qualifications that candidates must possess to be considered eligible for the available positions. According to the recruitment notice, candidates must have completed their Senior Secondary or possess a Diploma or Degree or B.Ed or B.El.Ed in the relevant discipline.

Therefore, candidates who fulfill the educational qualifications specified in the notice are eligible to apply for the positions. It is essential to check the details of the required educational qualifications carefully and ensure that they fulfill the eligibility criteria before applying for the positions.

MPSC Technical Service Mains 2023 Exam Date

The MPSC Technical Service Mains Exam 2023 has specified important dates that candidates need to keep in mind. The online application process will begin on March 06, 2023, at 14:00 hrs, and candidates can apply online till March 20, 2023, by 23:59 hrs. Candidates need to pay the application fee during the same period. Those who wish to pay the fee by Challan can take a copy of the challan on March 22, 2023, up to 23:59 hrs, and those who wish to pay by Currency can do so till March 23, 2023, during bank office hours.

The Mains Exam for the MPSC Technical Service Recruitment 2023 is scheduled to be held on April 16 and April 23, 2023. Candidates must keep these dates in mind and ensure that they complete all the necessary steps within the given timelines to avoid any inconvenience. It is advisable to keep checking the official website for any updates or changes regarding the exam dates or application process.

MPSC Technical Service Mains Online Form 2023 Apply Online

We have shared a step by step procedure on how to apply for the MPSC Technical Service Recruitment 2023. The candidates can refer to the official website for more information on how to apply online. Here is the direct link to download the MPSC Technical Service Mains Online Form 2023 Notification.

Download: MPSC Technical Service Recruitment 2023 Mains Notification PDF

How to Apply for the MPSC Technical Service Recruitment 2023?

The process for applying for the MPSC Technical Service Mains Exam 2022 involves the following steps:

Step 1: Firstly, visit the official website of the MPSC.

Step 2: From the home page, locate and select the “MPSC Technical Service Mains Exam 2022” option.

Step 4: Click on the “Apply” button next to the link.

Step 5: Log in to your account using the appropriate login credentials.

Step 6: Fill out the application form with all the necessary information and scanned documents.

Step 7: Double-check all the information and click on the “Submit” option to submit the form.

Step 8: Pay the application fee if it is required.

Step 9: Download the application form and take a printout of the same for future reference.

It is important to note that the link to apply online for the MPSC Technical Service Mains Exam 2022 has been activated on the official website. Candidates who have been shortlisted can visit the website and follow the above-mentioned steps to complete their application process.

Here is the direct link to apply for the MPSC Technical Service Recruitment 2023.

MPSC Technical Service Recruitment 2023 Direct Link to Apply Online

The candidates must download the list and keep a hard copy of the application form for future reference. Candidates must apply online much before the deadline to avoid the last moment rush. Candidates must note that no application will be accepted once the deadline to apply for MPSC Technical Service Recruitment 2023 is over.