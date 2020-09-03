MPSC Time Table 2020 Released for Various Exams @mpsc.gov.in, Check Current Status and Proposed Schedule

MPSC Time Table 2020 Released: Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the Current Status and Proposed Timetable of Competitive Examination 2020 on its official website. All such candidates who have applied earlier for the various Competitive Examination 2020 including Maharashtra State Services Exam, Maharashtra Subordinate Services Exam, Maharashtra Engineering Services MPSC Agricultural Services Exam 2020 and other can check the revised Time Table/Calendar available on the official website of MPSC-mpsc.gov.in.

According to the short notification released by the MPSC, the Current Status and Proposed Timetable of Competitive Examination 2020 has been uploaded on its official website.

All such candidates applied for the various exams under MPSC including Maharashtra State Services Exam, Maharashtra Subordinate Services Exam, Maharashtra Engineering Services MPSC Agricultural Services Exam 2020 and other can check the detailed exam schedule as notified by the Maharashtra Commission. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

How to Download: MPSC Exam Calendar 2020 for Competitive Examination 2020

Visit the official website of Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) i.e. https://www.mpsc.gov.in/.

Visit to the Latest Updates Section available on the home page.

Click on the link "Current Status and Proposed Timetable of Competitive Examination 2020 – 02 September 2020 " displaying on the Home Page.

You will get a new window which will display the PDF of the Revised Dates of Competitive Examination 2020.

You can take Print Out of the short notification and save a copy for future reference.

Earlier Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the exam calendar 2020 for various Exams to be conducted by the Commission. Now candidates can check the current status and tentative scheduled for the major exams to be conducted by the MPSC.