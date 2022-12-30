MRPL Recruitment 2023 For Assistant Engineer and Other Posts, Check Important Dates And How To Apply

MRPL has invited online application for the 78 Assistant Engineer Posts on its official website. Check MRPL Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

MRPL Recruitment 2023 Job Notification: Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL), has released recruitment notice for the 78 posts of Assistant Executive and Assistant Engineer in various disciplines. Selection for these posts will be done on Group Discussion and Personal Interview. The initial shortlisting of candidates for the aforesaid selection process will be based on valid GATE-2022 marks.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for MRPL Recruitment 2023 Job Notification on or before 15 January 2023.

In a bid to apply for MRPL Recruitment 2023 Job Notification candidates should have minimum essential qualification including BE/B.Tech./B.Sc. Engineering in the concered trades/disciplines.

Notification Details MRPL Recruitment 2023 Job :

Advertisement No. 85/2022

Important Date MRPL Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Last date for submission of online applications: 15 January 2023

Vacancy Details MRPL Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Chemical- 28

Mechanical- 24

Civil-02

Electrical-07

Instrumentation- 11

Computer Science-05

Chemistry-01

Eligibility Criteria MRPL Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification (BE/B.Tech./B.Sc. Engineering)

Chemical- Chemical Engineering/ Chemical Technology/

Petrochemical Engineering/ Petrochemical Technology

Mechanical- Mechanical Engineering

Civil-Civil Engineering

Electrical-Electrical Engineering/ Electrical & Electronics Engineering

Candidates are advised to check the notification link for details of the eligibility/age limit/salary/selection process and others for the posts.



How To Download: MRPL Recruitment 2023 Job Notification

Visit the official website of Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL)-https://www.mrpl.co.in Go to the Careers Section on the home page. Click on the link - ‘ Advt.No.85/2022: Recruitment of Assistant Engineers and Assistant Executives in ‘E2’ Grade of Management Cadre through GATE 2022' available on the home page. Now you will get the PDF of the MRPL Recruitment 2023 Job Notification in a new window. Download MRPL Recruitment 2023 Job Notification and save the same for your future reference.

MRPL Recruitment 2023 Job Notification PDF



How To Apply MRPL Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Candidates will have to visit on the official website and click the link-

https://www.mrpl.co.in/careers and Click on “Advt.No.85/2022: Recruitment of Assistant Engineers/Assistant Executives in ‘E2’ Grade of Management Cadre through GATE 2022”.

After that, click on “Click here to register online” for generating Login ID and Password.