MSC Bank recruitment 2022 for Treasury Specialized Officer Posts, Apply Online @mscbank.com

MSC Bank Recruitment 2022 Notification: Maharashtra State Co-operative Bank Ltd (MSC Bank) has started the online application process for recruitment to the various posts of Officer Grade-II and Junior Officer (Specialized Officers) in the Treasury Department of the Bank. Candidates fulfilling prescribed eligibility criteria are requested to apply Online through the Bank's website https://www.mscbank.com/careers on or before 31 March 2022. Candidates can check qualification, experience, selection criteria, exam pattern and other details below.
Important Dates:
- Website link open: 17 March 2022
- Start date for Online Registration of Application: 17 March 2022
- Last date to apply online and payment of Application fees: 31 March 2022
- Downloading of call letter for Online test from the website: 10 days before the date of exam
- Online test: Tentatively in the first week of May 2022
MSC Bank Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details
- Treasury Domestic Dealer (Officer Grade II) - 4 Posts
- Treasury Forex Dealer (Officer Grade II) - 1 Post
- Treasury Mid Office/Back Office (Junior Officer) - 3 Posts
MSC Bank Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Treasury Domestic Dealer (Officer Grade II) - Graduate/ Postgraduate degree with a specialization in Finance/
Mathematics/Statistics from a University/Institution/Board recognized by Government.
- Treasury Forex Dealer (Officer Grade II) - Graduate/ Postgraduate degree with a specialization in Finance/
Mathematics/Statistics from a University/Institution/Board recognized by Government
- Treasury Mid Office/Back Office (Junior Officer) - Graduate/ Post graduate degree in any discipline from a University/Institution/ Board recognized by Government.
MSC Bank Recruitment 2022 Experience
- Treasury Domestic Dealer (Officer Grade II) - Work experience in Officer cadre in Front Office of a
Treasury for a minimum period of 2-5 years.
- Treasury Forex Dealer (Officer Grade II) - Work experience in Forex Treasury for a minimum period of
two years.
- Treasury Mid Office/Back Office (Junior Officer) -Work experience in Officer Cadre in Bank up to two
years
MSC Bank Recruitment 2022 Age Limit
The candidate must not be below the age of 25 years and above of 35 years.
MSC Bank Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria
The selection of candidates will be on the basis of online (written) test and personal interviews.
MSC Bank Recruitment 2022 Exam Pattern
The exam pattern for Domestic Dealer (Officer Grade II), Forex Dealer(Officer Grade II) and Mid Office/Back
Office (Junior Officer) is as follows:-
|Contents of Test
|No. Of
Questions
|Marks
|Version
|Time
|Professional knowledge
|40
|80
|only English
|120 minutes
|English
|40
|40
|Banking and General Awareness
|40
|40
|Quantitative and Numerical ability
|40
|40
|Total
|160
|200
Note: Candidates have to score minimum 50% ie. 100 marks qualifying marks for being shortlisted for further Personal interview. The Bank has the right to increase decrease minimum qualifying marks criteria.
Download MSC Bank Recruitment 2022 Notification
How to apply for MSC Bank Recruitment 2022?
Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 31 March 2022. After the submission of the online application, candidates are advised to take a printout of the application process for future reference.
Steps to apply online
- Visit the official website.i.e. mscbank.com.
- Click on the notification link that reads 'RECRUITMENT OF TREASURY SPECIALIZED OFFICERS IN THE MAHARASHTRA STATE COOPERATIVE BANK LTD., MUMBAI' under the career section.
- Click on the 'Apply Online'.
- It will be redirected to a new window.
- Click on 'Click here for new registration'.
- Enter your personal details and submit button.
- Download MSC Bank Recruitment 2022 Application Form and save it for future reference.