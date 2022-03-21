JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: To vote for your favorite finalist, click here!

MSC Bank recruitment 2022 for Treasury Specialized Officer Posts, Apply Online @mscbank.com

MSC Bank recruitment 2022 Notification has been released on mscbank.com. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here. 

Created On: Mar 21, 2022 13:37 IST
msc bank vacancy 2022
msc bank vacancy 2022

MSC Bank Recruitment 2022 Notification: Maharashtra State Co-operative Bank Ltd (MSC Bank) has started the online application process for recruitment to the various posts of Officer Grade-II and Junior Officer (Specialized Officers) in the Treasury Department of the Bank. Candidates fulfilling prescribed eligibility criteria are requested to apply Online through the Bank's website https://www.mscbank.com/careers on or before 31 March 2022.  Candidates can check qualification, experience, selection criteria, exam pattern and other details below. 

Important Dates:

  • Website link open: 17 March 2022
  • Start date for Online Registration of Application: 17 March 2022
  • Last date to apply online and payment of Application fees: 31 March 2022
  • Downloading of call letter for Online test from the website: 10 days before the date of exam
  • Online test: Tentatively in the first week of May  2022

MSC Bank Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

  • Treasury Domestic Dealer (Officer Grade II) - 4 Posts
  • Treasury Forex Dealer (Officer Grade II) - 1 Post
  • Treasury Mid Office/Back Office (Junior Officer) - 3 Posts

MSC Bank Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

  • Treasury Domestic Dealer (Officer Grade II) - Graduate/ Postgraduate degree with a specialization in Finance/
    Mathematics/Statistics from a University/Institution/Board recognized by Government.
  • Treasury Forex Dealer (Officer Grade II) - Graduate/ Postgraduate degree with a specialization in Finance/
    Mathematics/Statistics from a University/Institution/Board recognized by Government
  • Treasury Mid Office/Back Office (Junior Officer) - Graduate/ Post graduate degree in any discipline from a University/Institution/ Board recognized by Government.

MSC Bank Recruitment 2022 Experience

  • Treasury Domestic Dealer (Officer Grade II) - Work experience in Officer cadre in Front Office of a
    Treasury for a minimum period of 2-5 years.
  • Treasury Forex Dealer (Officer Grade II) - Work experience in Forex Treasury for a minimum period of
    two years.
  • Treasury Mid Office/Back Office (Junior Officer) -Work experience in Officer Cadre in Bank up to two
    years

MSC Bank Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

The candidate must not be below the age of 25 years and above of 35 years.

MSC Bank Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

The selection of candidates will be on the basis of online (written) test and personal interviews.

MSC Bank Recruitment 2022 Exam Pattern

The exam pattern for Domestic Dealer (Officer Grade II), Forex Dealer(Officer Grade II) and Mid Office/Back
Office (Junior Officer) is as follows:-

Contents of Test No. Of
Questions		 Marks Version Time
Professional knowledge 40 80 only English 120 minutes
English 40 40    
Banking and General Awareness 40 40    
Quantitative and Numerical ability 40 40    
Total 160 200    

Note: Candidates have to score minimum 50% ie. 100 marks qualifying marks for being shortlisted for further Personal interview. The Bank has the right to increase decrease minimum qualifying marks criteria. 

Download MSC Bank Recruitment 2022 Notification 

Apply Online

How to apply for MSC Bank Recruitment 2022?

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 31 March 2022. After the submission of the online application, candidates are advised to take a printout of the application process for future reference. 

Steps to apply online

  1. Visit the official website.i.e. mscbank.com.
  2. Click on the notification link that reads 'RECRUITMENT OF TREASURY SPECIALIZED OFFICERS IN THE MAHARASHTRA STATE COOPERATIVE BANK LTD., MUMBAI' under the career section.
  3. Click on the 'Apply Online'.
  4. It will be redirected to a new window. 
  5. Click on 'Click here for new registration'.
  6. Enter your personal details and submit button.
  7. Download MSC Bank Recruitment 2022 Application Form and save it for future reference. 

 

Take Free Online MSC Bank Clerk 2022 Mock Test

Start Now
Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Job Summary
NotificationMSC Bank recruitment 2022 for Treasury Specialized Officer Posts, Apply Online @mscbank.com
Notification Date21 Mar, 2022
Last Date of Submission31 Mar, 2022
CityMumbai
StateMaharashtra
CountryIndia
Organization Other Organizations
Education Qual Post Graduate, Other Qualifications, Graduate
Functional Administration, Banking
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

8 + 3 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.