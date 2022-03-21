MSC Bank recruitment 2022 for Treasury Specialized Officer Posts, Apply Online @mscbank.com

MSC Bank recruitment 2022 Notification has been released on mscbank.com. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

MSC Bank Recruitment 2022 Notification: Maharashtra State Co-operative Bank Ltd (MSC Bank) has started the online application process for recruitment to the various posts of Officer Grade-II and Junior Officer (Specialized Officers) in the Treasury Department of the Bank. Candidates fulfilling prescribed eligibility criteria are requested to apply Online through the Bank's website https://www.mscbank.com/careers on or before 31 March 2022. Candidates can check qualification, experience, selection criteria, exam pattern and other details below.

Important Dates:

Website link open: 17 March 2022

Start date for Online Registration of Application: 17 March 2022

Last date to apply online and payment of Application fees: 31 March 2022

Downloading of call letter for Online test from the website: 10 days before the date of exam

Online test: Tentatively in the first week of May 2022

MSC Bank Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Treasury Domestic Dealer (Officer Grade II) - 4 Posts

Treasury Forex Dealer (Officer Grade II) - 1 Post

Treasury Mid Office/Back Office (Junior Officer) - 3 Posts

MSC Bank Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Treasury Domestic Dealer (Officer Grade II) - Graduate/ Postgraduate degree with a specialization in Finance/

Mathematics/Statistics from a University/Institution/Board recognized by Government.

Treasury Forex Dealer (Officer Grade II) - Graduate/ Postgraduate degree with a specialization in Finance/Mathematics/Statistics from a University/Institution/Board recognized by Government

Mathematics/Statistics from a University/Institution/Board recognized by Government

Treasury Mid Office/Back Office (Junior Officer) - Graduate/ Post graduate degree in any discipline from a University/Institution/ Board recognized by Government.

MSC Bank Recruitment 2022 Experience

Treasury Domestic Dealer (Officer Grade II) - Work experience in Officer cadre in Front Office of a Treasury for a minimum period of 2-5 years.

Treasury for a minimum period of 2-5 years.

Treasury Forex Dealer (Officer Grade II) - Work experience in Forex Treasury for a minimum period of two years.

two years.

Treasury Mid Office/Back Office (Junior Officer) -Work experience in Officer Cadre in Bank up to two years

years

MSC Bank Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

The candidate must not be below the age of 25 years and above of 35 years.

MSC Bank Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

The selection of candidates will be on the basis of online (written) test and personal interviews.

MSC Bank Recruitment 2022 Exam Pattern

The exam pattern for Domestic Dealer (Officer Grade II), Forex Dealer(Officer Grade II) and Mid Office/Back

Office (Junior Officer) is as follows:-

Contents of Test No. Of

Questions Marks Version Time Professional knowledge 40 80 only English 120 minutes English 40 40 Banking and General Awareness 40 40 Quantitative and Numerical ability 40 40 Total 160 200

Note: Candidates have to score minimum 50% ie. 100 marks qualifying marks for being shortlisted for further Personal interview. The Bank has the right to increase decrease minimum qualifying marks criteria.

Download MSC Bank Recruitment 2022 Notification

Apply Online

How to apply for MSC Bank Recruitment 2022?

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 31 March 2022. After the submission of the online application, candidates are advised to take a printout of the application process for future reference.

Steps to apply online