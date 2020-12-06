Mumbai Port Trust Advisor Recruitment 2020: Applications invited for Estate Advisor Posts, Apply by 21 Dec

Mumbai Port Trust Advisor Recruitment 2020: Mumbai Port Trust has invited applications for recruitment to the various posts of Estate Advisor. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 21 December 2020.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 21 December 2020

Mumbai Port Trust Advisor Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Estate Advisor -

Mumbai Port Trust Advisor Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Degree from recognised University.

Experience: 15 years

Mumbai Port Trust Advisor Recruitment 2020 Age Limit - upper age limit is 70 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Mumbai Port Trust Advisor Recruitment 2020 Salary- Rs. 1,00,000/- per month

Download Mumbai Port Trust Advisor Recruitment 2020 Notification PDF

Official Website

How to apply for Mumbai Port Trust Advisor Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can submit their applications with supporting documents to the Secretary, Mumbai Port Trust, Port House, 2nd floor, Shoorji Vallabhdas Marg, Ballard Estate, Mumbai – 400001 latest by 21 December 2020. Candidates can check the notification for more details.

