TN MRB Therapeutic Assistant Recruitment 2020: 76 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online @mrb.tn.gov.in

TN MRB Therapeutic Assistant Recruitment 2020: Tamil Nadu Medical Services Recruitment Board (TNMRB) has issued a notification for recruitment to the post of Therapeutic Assistant. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 24 December 2020.

A total 76 vacancies will be filled up for the post of Therapeutic Assistant (Male) and Therapeutic Assistant (Female) in Tamil Nadu Medical Subordinate Service. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of online application: 24 December 2020

TN MRB Therapeutic Assistant Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Therapeutic Assistant - 76 Posts

TN MRB Therapeutic Assistant Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: 2 ½ years course in Diploma in Nursing Therapy awarded by the Chairman, Board of Examination, Directorate of Indian Medicine and Homoeopathy, Government of Tamil Nadu or the Secretary, Governing council, Directorate of Indian Medicine and Homoeopathy, Government of Tamil Nadu.

TN MRB Therapeutic Assistant Recruitment 2020 Age Limit - 18 to 58 years

(There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Download TN MRB Therapeutic Assistant Recruitment 2020 Notification PDF

TN MRB Therapeutic Assistant Recruitment 2020 Apply Online

Official Website

TN MRB Therapeutic Assistant Recruitment 2020 Salary - Level 4 (18000 - 56900)

TN MRB Therapeutic Assistant Recruitment 2020 Selection Criteria

Selection will be made based on the marks scored by the candidates in their academic qualification for the post of Therapeutic Assistant (Male)/Therapeutic Assistant (Female) duly following the rules of reservation and communal rotation issued by the Government of Tamil Nadu. There will be no oral test (Interview) for the post.

How to apply for TN MRB Therapeutic Assistant Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply online at mrb.tn.gov.in on or before 24 December 2020. After submitting the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

TN MRB Therapeutic Assistant Recruitment 2020 Application Fee