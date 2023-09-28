Mumbai University Result 2023 2023 OUT at mu.ac.in: Download UG, PG Revaluation Marksheet

Mumbai University Result 2023 Released: Mumbai University has recently published the revaluation results for various UG, and PG programs. Students can get the direct link provided here and the steps to check the result.

Mumbai University Result 2023 Released: Mumbai University has recently declared the revaluation results for various UG, and PG programs, including B.Ed., L.L.B, L.L.M, B.M.S, T.Y.B.Com, M.C.A, and other exams. The students who participated in these exams can access and download their Mumbai University results using the direct link provided below- mu.ac.in

Mumbai University Revaluation Results 2023

Recently, Mumbai University released the revaluation results for various UG courses like B.Ed., L.L.B, L.L.M, B.M.S, and other exams. Mumbai University Result 2023 has been released online on the official website- mu.ac.in

How to Check Results of Mumbai University ?

Mumbai University Students can check their annual results for various semesters of courses like B.M.S, T.Y.B.Com, M.C.A, and other exams online at the university's official website. The students need to follow the below-mentioned steps to access and download the result PDF of Mumbai University results 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - mu.ac.in

Step 2: Select the ‘Students’’ segment given on the menu bar.

Step 3: Click on ‘Results’ section available there.

Step 4: Click on ‘Weblist of Revaluation cases for Second Half 2022’.

Step 5: Select you discipline and click on .your course

Step 6: Result PDF will appear, check the results and download it.

Direct Links to Download Mumbai University Revaluation Results

Check here the direct link for Mumbai University Result 2023 for various yearly examinations.

Mumbai University: Highlights

The University of Mumbai formaly known as University of Bombay is located in Mumbai, Maharashtra. It was established in 1857 consequent upon “Wood’s Education Dispatch”, and it is one amongst the first three Universities in India. The university is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Mumbai University offers diploma, UG, PG, open & distance learning, and doctoral programs in various specializations. For students, staff, and faculty members, Mumbai University has modern and upgraded facilities.