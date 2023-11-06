Munger University Result 2023 OUT at mungeruniversity.ac.in: Direct Link to Download UG and PG Marksheet

Munger University Result 2023: Munger University has recently released the annual/semester results of various UG and PG courses including B.Com, B.Pharma, M.A, M.Sc, M.Com, and Vocational courses. Munger University Result 2023 list has been released online on the official website- mungeruniversity.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their results through their colleges.
Munger University Results 2023
As per the latest update, Munger University released the results of various UG and PG programs. The students can check the list of released Munger University results on the official exam portal of the University- mungeruniversity.ac.in.
|
Munger University Result 2023
How to Check the List of Munger University Results 2023?
Candidates can check the notification of annual/semester results for various UG and PG courses including B.Com, B.Pharma, M.A, M.Sc, M.Com, and Vocational courses, and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Munger University results 2023.
Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - mungeruniversity.ac.in
Step 2: Select examination section and click on examination notification option available there.
Step 3: Check your course from the list
Step 4: All the students can check their result through their college.
Declared Munger University Results 2023
Check here the direct link to check the details of Munger University results for various examinations.
|
Course
|
Result Date
|
Result Links
|
PG sem I Science ( Botany)
|
04-Nov-2023
|
B.Com Result Part - I 2022-25
|
02-Nov-2023
|
B.Com Result Part - II 2021-24
|
02-Nov-2023
|
PG Sem - I 2022-24 Result
|
02-Nov-2023
|
PG Sem - III 2021-23 Result
|
02-Nov-2023
|
B.Pharma Sem - II Result 2020-24
|
02-Nov-2023
|
Vocational Result Part - I 2022-25
|
02-Nov-2023
|
Vocational Result Part - II 2021-24
|
02-Nov-2023
|
Vocational Result Part - III 2020-23
|
02-Nov-2023
Munger University: Highlights
Munger University is located in Munger, Bihar. It was established in the year 2018. The University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).
Munger University offers various UG and PG courses in departments like the faculty of commerce and management, faculty of science and technology, faculty of law and humanities, faculty of life sciences, faculty of social sciences and education.
|
Munger University: Highlights
|
University Name
|
Munger University
|
Established
|
2017
|
Location
|
Munger, Bihar
|
Munger University Result Link - Latest
|
Accreditations
|
NAAC
|
Approvals
|
UGC
|
Gender
|
Co-ed