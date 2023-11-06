Munger University Result 2023 OUT at mungeruniversity.ac.in: Direct Link to Download UG and PG Marksheet

Munger University Result 2023 OUT: Munger University declared the annual results of various UG and PG courses like B.Com, B.Pharma, M.A, M.Sc, M.Com, and Vocational courses on its official website. Check the direct link provided here and the steps to download the result PDF.

Get the Direct link to download Munger University Result 2023 PDF here.

Munger University Result 2023: Munger University has recently released the annual/semester results of various UG and PG courses including B.Com, B.Pharma, M.A, M.Sc, M.Com, and Vocational courses. Munger University Result 2023 list has been released online on the official website- mungeruniversity.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their results through their colleges. 

Munger University Results 2023

As per the latest update, Munger University released the results of various UG and PG programs. The students can check the list of released Munger University results on the official exam portal of the University- mungeruniversity.ac.in. 

Munger University Result 2023

Click here

How to Check the List of Munger University Results 2023?

Candidates can check the notification of annual/semester results for various UG and PG courses including B.Com, B.Pharma, M.A, M.Sc, M.Com, and Vocational courses, and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Munger University results 2023. 

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - mungeruniversity.ac.in

Step 2: Select examination section and click on examination notification option available there.

Step 3: Check your course from the list 

Step 4: All the students can check their result through their college.

Declared Munger University Results 2023

Check here the direct link to check the details of Munger University results for various examinations.

Course

Result Date

Result Links

PG sem I Science ( Botany)

04-Nov-2023

Click here

B.Com Result Part - I 2022-25

02-Nov-2023

Click here

B.Com Result Part - II 2021-24

02-Nov-2023

Click here

PG Sem - I 2022-24 Result

02-Nov-2023

Click here

PG Sem - III 2021-23 Result

02-Nov-2023

Click here

B.Pharma Sem - II Result 2020-24

02-Nov-2023

Click here

Vocational Result Part - I 2022-25

02-Nov-2023

Click here

Vocational Result Part - II 2021-24

02-Nov-2023

Click here

Vocational Result Part - III 2020-23

02-Nov-2023

Click here

Munger University: Highlights

Munger University is located in Munger, Bihar. It was established in the year 2018. The University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Munger University offers various UG and PG courses in departments like the faculty of commerce and management, faculty of science and technology, faculty of law and humanities, faculty of life sciences, faculty of social sciences and education.

Munger University: Highlights

University Name

Munger University

Established

2017

Location

Munger, Bihar

Munger University Result Link - Latest

Click here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

Related Categories

