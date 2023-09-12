Mysore University Results 2023 OUT For BSCSS, BBA, BCA, BVAA; Direct Link at.uni-mysore.ac.in

Mysore University Result 2023: University of Mysore (UOM) declared the results for various UG programs like BSCSS, BBA, BCA, BVAA. Students can get the direct link provided here and the steps to check the result.

Mysore University Results 2023

As per the latest update, University of Mysore (UOM) released the results for BSCSS18 B, D & F, BBA18 6th, BVAA18 D & F, BBA18 B & D, BCA18 B, D & F Semester, and other exams. The students can check their results on the official website of the University- uni-mysore.ac.in

How to Check University of Mysore Results 2023?

Candidates can check their semester results online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the University of Mysore (UOM) results 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university- uni-mysore.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the “Results” given under the “Examination” section.

Step 3: Check your course in the list

Step 4: Enter the Register Number, Date of Birth and Click on “Submit”

Step 5: Result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Save the PDF for future reference

Direct Link to Mysore University Results 2023

Recently University of Mysore (UOM) released the results of various courses like BADCB16 4th Sem, BA 1st, 2nd & 3rd Year, BARCH17 6th Sem. Check here the direct link for Mysore University, Result 2023 for various semester examinations.

Course Result Dates Result Links BSCSS18 B, D & F Semester July - 2023 12-Sep-2023 Click here BBA18 Sixth Semester July - 2023 11-Sep-2023 Click here BVAA18 D & F Semester July - 2023 11-Sep-2023 Click here BBA18 B & D Semester July - 2023 11-Sep-2023 Click here BCA18 B, D & F Semester July - 2023 09-Sep-2023 Click here

About University of Mysore (UNOM)

University of Mysore (UNOM), is located in Mysore, Karnataka. It was established in the year 1916 during the reign of Maharaja Krishnaraja Wadiyar IV. UNOM was the first university outside of British-administered Indian provinces. The University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

University of Mysore offers various UG, PG, and diploma courses in numerous departments like Faculty of Arts, Faculty of Science and Technology, Faculty of Commerce, Faculty of Education, Faculty of Law, and School Of Planning And Architecture.