NABARD Cut Off Marks 2022 (OUT) on nabard.org for Grade A & B Posts, Check Direct Link Here

NABARD Cut Off Marks 2022: National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has released the cut off marks for the recruitment of Officer Gr A & B (Asst Manager & Manager) vacancy. Candidates who appeared in the NABARD Grade A & B Prelims Exam and NABARD Grade A & B Mains Exam can download the cut off marks from the official website of NABARD.i.e. nabard.org.

NABARD Grade A & B Prelims Exam 2022 was held on 17 & 18 September 2021 while mains exam was conducted on 16 & 17 November 2021. The final result for the same have been already released on the official website. Candidates who appeared in the prelims exam can download NABARD Grade A & B Prelims Exam Cut Off Marks followed by the easy steps given below.

How to Download NABARD Grade A & B Exam Cut Off Marks 2022?

Visit the official website of NABARD.i.e. nabard.org. Click on the notification link that reads 'NABARD Grade A & B Cut Off Marks under the careers section. A PDF will be opened. Check cut off marks and save for future reference.

Candidates can check NABARD Cut Off Marks for Grade A & B Posts by clicking on the above link. This drive was being done to recruit 162 vacancies of Assistant Manager and Manager in the Grade A & B Category.