NABARD Office Attendant Admit Card 2020 Released @nabard.org, Download NABARD Office Attendant Prelims Call Letter

NABARD Office Attendant Admit Card 2020: National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has uploaded the admit card for Preliminary Exam for the post of Office Attendant, today i.e. on 25 January 2020. Candidates can download NABARD Office Attendant Prelims Admit Card 2020 from NABARAD official website nabard.org.

NABARD Office Attendant Admit Card Download Link also given below. Candidates can get their NABARD Office Attendant Call Letter by login in the link using their Registration No/Roll No and password/DOB(DD-MM-YY).

NABARD Office Attendant Admit Card Download Link 2020

NABARD Office Attendant Exam is scheduled to be held on 04 February 2020 (Tuesday). The exam will be conducted online in Bilingual i.e. English and Hindi. 120 objective questions will be framed on Reasoning, English Language, General Awareness and Numerical Ability carrying 120 marks. The candidates will be given 90 minutes to complete the test.

Candidates will have to pass in each of the objective tests.

They are required to carry their admit card along with photo identity proof logging in, etc..

Candidates who will qualify in the NABARD Office Attendant prelims exam will be called for main exam. The marks obtained in NABARD Office Attendant Main Examination (Phase-II) will be considered for the final merit list.