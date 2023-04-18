NBSE 10th Result 2023 Date and Time: Check Toppers List, Latest News and Updates Here

NBSE Class 10th Result 2023 Date and Time: Nagaland Board of School Education will be announcing the class 10 exam results on the official website of the board. Candidates can check here the details regarding the board results, latest updates and toppers list.

Nagaland HSLC Result 2023 Date & Time: Nagaland Board of School Education will be announcing the HSLC class 10 results by May 2023. The board conducted the exams for the class 10 students from March 10 to 22, 2023. Those who appeared for the Nagaland Board HSLC exams can visit the official website of the Nagaland Board to check the results.

According to reports, a total of 24,361 students have appeared for the Nagaland board 10th examinations. Students who have appeared for the NBSE HSLC exam 2023 will be able to check their board results through the link available on the official website. To check the results students are required to enter the class 10 roll number in the result link given on the website.

NBSE HSLC Result 2023 Date and Time

Nagaland Board 10th exams were conducted from March 10 to 22, 2023. The board is expected to announce the HSLC Nagaland board results by May 2023. Candidates can check the Nagaland 10th result tentative schedule here.

NBSE HSLC exam date March 10 to 22, 2023 NBSE result 2022 date Class 10 May 2023

Official Links To Check HSLC NBSE Result 2023

Nagaland Board class 10 result 2023 will be announced by the board officials online. The results will first be announced in an official press conference followed by which the link for candidates to check the results will be made live on the official website - nbsenl.edu.in

How to Check NBSE HSLC Result 2023 Online?

Nagaland Board HSLC result 2023 will be released on the official website of the board. To check the board results students are required to visit the official website and enter the class 10 roll number in the result link given. Follow the below-given steps to check the Nagaland Board 10th result.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Nagaland board

Step 2: Click on the NBSE 10th result link

Step 3: Enter the class 10 roll number in the link provided

Step 4: Download the 10th result for further reference

NBSE HSLC Result 2023 Re-evaluation

Nagaland board class 10 result 2023 will be announced by the board officials online. After the board results are announced, the link for students to apply for the re-evaluation process will be available on the official website. The board conducts the re-evaluation of answer sheets for students who want to get their answer sheets rechecked for errors.

Any changes in marks after the re-evaluation process will be reflected in the revised mark sheets which will be available on the official website.

NBSE HSLC Compartment Result 2023

Nagaland board compartment exams are conducted for students who were unable to secure the minimum marks required and want to improve their board exam scores. The application for the Nagaland board 10th compartment exam will be available on the official website shortly after the board results are announced. Candidates can submit the applications based on the number of subjects they will be appearing for. Further details on the compartment exams will be given on the board website.

NBSE HSLC Result 2023: Previous Year Statistics

Nagaland board officials along with announcing the board results will also give details of the performance of the students in the class 10 exams. In 2022 a total of 28938 students appeared for the class 10 Nagaland board exams.

Paticulars Numbers Total number of students appeared 28938 Number of students qualified 18721 Overall pass percentage 64.69

NBSE HSLC Result Topper List (Previous Years)

Every year Nagaland board announces the list of students who have secured the top ranks in the class 10 board exams. In 2022, the top rank was secured by Delphi Oinam with 99.17%. Check the list of the top 5 students below.

Student Name Marks Percentage Delphi Oinam 595 99.17% Rhea Khemani 593 98.83% Vitshunuo Alvina Dzüvichü 589 98.17% Thejasenuo Keditsu 587 97.83% Suman Panigrahi 586 97.67%

NBSE Grading System For Nagaland HSLC

The NBSE board follows a scheme for the relative grading of students. Candidates can check the grading scheme below.