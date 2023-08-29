Nainital Bank Recruitment 2023: Check Eligibility and Other Details

Nainital Bank Recruitment 2023: Nainital Bank is hiring for clerk and management trainee. Check Eligibility, Notification, Selection Process, Application Dares and Other Details Here.

Nainital Bank Recruitment 2023: Nainital Bank has released the notification for recruitment to clerk and management trainee posts. These recruitments are being done on a total of 110 posts, out of which 50 posts are for clerks and 60 posts are for management trainees. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website till 03 September 2023.

Important details of Nainital Bank Recruitment 2023:

Nainital Bank Recruitment 2023 for Clerk and MT posts has been published on 05 August 2023. Nainital Bank Limited is a private sector scheduled commercial bank established in the year 1922. The final selection of the candidates will be after qualifying for the online examination as well as interview round. Here, we have discussed in detail the important dates, details of posts and other information etc. for Nainital Bank Notification 2023.

Organization Nainital Bank Starting Date of Application Process 5th August 2023 Last Date of Application 03 September 2023 Number of Posts 110 Name of the Post Management Trainee and Clerk Official website www.nainitalbank.co.in

Nainital Bank Recruitment 2023 Vacancy Details:

A total of 2023 candidates will be recruited in Nainital Bank Recruitment 110. Check the detailed information of the posts for the recruitment released by Nainital Bank Recruitment 2023 here -

Name of the Post Number of Vacancy Management Trainee 60 Clerk 50

Nainital Bank Recruitment 2023 PDF

Eligibility Criteria for Nainital Bank Recruitment 2023:

Before applying for Nainital Bank Recruitment 2023, candidates should understand the educational qualification required for the post. Therefore, we have given the qualifications in the table below along with the posts circulated by Nainital Bank Recruitment 2023.

Name of the Post ability Management Trainee Educational Qualification: Graduate/Post Graduate with minimum 50% marks from a recognized University. Post Graduate, knowledge of computer operations is essential. Preference will be given to candidate having 1-2 years experience in Banking/ Financial/ Institution/ NBFC Clerk Full time and regular (Graduate/Post Graduate) from a recognized University/Institute. Knowledge of computer operations is essential. Candidate having 1-2 years experience in Banking/ Financial/ Institution/ NBFC will be given preference.

Nainital Bank Recruitment 2023 Application Process:

Candidates should first visit the official website of Nainital Bank https://www.nainitalbank.co.in.

Enter the requested details

Upload your passport size photo and sign

Now click on submit button

Keep a print out of the application form with you for future needs