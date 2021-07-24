National Judicial Academy Recruitment 2021 Notification Released at nja.nic.in, Apply Now!

How to apply for National Judicial Academy Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can submit applications along with the documents to the Registrar(Administration), National Judicial Academy, Bhadbhada Road, Suraj Nagar P.O., Bhopal- 462044 (M.P.) latest by 31 Aug 2021.

What is the age limit required for National Judicial Academy Recruitment 2021?

The candidates between the age group of 21 to 45 years are eligible to apply. There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms.

What is the qualification required for NJA Law Associate Recruitment 2021?

The candidate must have a Fresh Law Graduate degree qualification of five years course.

What is the qualification required for National Judicial Academy Manager Recruitment 2021?

The candidate holding a graduation degree in any discipline from a recognized university with good command over the English Language with minimum 5 years of experience are eligible to apply.

What is the last date for National Judicial Academy Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 31 August 2021.

How many vacancies will be recruited through NJA Recruitment 2021?

A total of 3 vacancies of Manager, Law Associate and Driver cum Attendant will be recruited.