National Judicial Academy Recruitment 2021 Notification Released at nja.nic.in, Apply Now!

Created On: Jul 24, 2021 08:45 IST
National Judicial Academy Recruitment 2021: National Judicial Academy has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Manager, Law Associate and Driver cum Attendant. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 31 August 2021. The candidates are advised to check the eligibility criteria, educational qualification, experience, selection and other details. 

Important Dates:

  • Last date for submission of application: 31 August 2021

National Judicial Academy Recruitment 2021  Vacancy Details

  • Manager - 1 Post
  • Law Associate - 1 Post
  • Driver cum Attendant -  1 Post

National Judicial Academy Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: 

  • Manager - The candidate holding a graduation degree in any discipline from a recognized university with good command over the English Language with minimum 5 years of experience are eligible to apply.
  • Law Associate - Fresh Law Graduate of five years course.
  • Driver cum Attendant -  10th passed having valid LMV Driving License with one experience.

National Judicial Academy Recruitment 2021 Salary

  • Manager - Rs. 56100- Rs. 177500/-
  • Law Associate -  Rs. 50,000+ Rs. 6000/- as HRA if accommodation not provided
  • Driver cum Attendant - 19900- Rs. 63200/-

National Judicial Academy Recruitment 2021  Age Limit - 21 to 45 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms.

National Judicial Academy Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria
The mode of selection for Group–C posts will be based on the merit of the candidate in the skill/ written test. Only short listed candidates will be called for skill/ written test

Download National Judicial Academy Recruitment 2021 Notification

Official Website

How to apply for National Judicial Academy Recruitment 2021 
Interested candidates can submit applications along with the documents to the Registrar(Administration), National Judicial Academy, Bhadbhada Road, Suraj Nagar P.O., Bhopal- 462044 (M.P.) latest by 31 Aug 2021. The candidate should super scribe the name of the post applied for on the top of envelope.

