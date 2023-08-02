NATS Apprentices Jobs 2023 Apply For 75 Vacancies

NATS Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For Engineering/Non-Engineering Apprentices Posts, Check Eligibility

 NATS  Recruitment 2023: NATS Apprentices  Recruitment 2023:  NATS has invited online application for the 75 Engineering/Non-Engineering Apprentices posts on the official website. Check Application Dates, Eligibility, Vacancy, and more.

Get all the details of NATS Recruitment here, apply online link
NATS Recruitment 2023 Notification: National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS)  has invited online applications for the 75 Degree (Engineering & Non-Engineering) Apprentices posts on its official website. These positions are available in various disciplines including Mechanical Engineering/Automobile Engineering/Mechanical Engineering (Automobile)/Electrical Engineering/Computer Science and Engineering /IT/Graduates (B.Sc. / BBA / BCA) and others. 
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before August 12, 2023. 

Selection for these posts will be based on the percentage of marks scored by the candidates in qualifying Degree, as the case may be. Process will be as to candidates’ Application/ shortlisting of applications/ scheduling of Interview/ written test & interview/Joining Offer. You can check the notification link for details in this regard. 

 NATS Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

  • Closing date of application: August 12, 2023
  • Interview Date: Will be intimated through registered email/telephone if you shortlisted. The only short-listed Candidates called for an interview.
     

      NATS Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

    Total Posts-75   
  • Discipline wise posts-
  • Mechanical Engineering-10
  • Automobile Engineering/Mechanical Engineering (Automobile)-5
  • Electrical Engineering-10
  • Chemical Engineering-10
  • Mining Engineering-5
  • Instrumentation Engineering-10
  • Computer Science and Engineering /IT-10
  • Graduates (B.Sc. / BBA / BCA)-15

NATS Educational Qualification 2023: Overview 

Organisation  National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS)
Name of Posts Degree (Engineering & Non-Engineering) Apprentices 
Number of Posts  75
Application Process  Online 
Last Date For Apply  August 12, 2023
Official website http://portal.mhrdnats.gov.in/

NATS Educational Qualification 2023

Graduate (Engineering/Non-Engineering) Apprentices

  • A degree in Engineering or Technology (Full time) granted by a recognized university/institution in relevant discipline.
  • A degree in Engineering or Technology (Full time) granted by an Institution empowered to grant such degree by an Act of Parliament in relevant discipline.
  •  Graduate examination of Professional bodies (Full time) recognized by the State Government or Central Government as equivalent.
  • You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
     

 
NATS Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

How To Apply NATS Recruitment 2023?

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.
Students who have already enrolled in NATS Portal (www.mhrdnats.gov.in) and have 16-digit NATS ID
Step 1
Click/Visit the below link and complete
the Application.
https://forms.gle/bMYpfdgh7gV2LBd88 

Students who have already not yet enrolled in NATS Portal (www.mhrdnats.gov.in) and have 16-
digit NATS ID

  • Step 1: Enroll at NATS portal and verify by NATS to Get 16 Digit NATS-ID
    Step a: Visit NATS Portal (www.mhrdnats.gov.in )
  • Step b: Click “Enroll.”
  • Step c: Select I am “Student.”
  • Step d: Complete profile registration -> submit.
  • Step e: Wait for verification by NATS/BOAT(NR)
  • Step 2: [After Receiving NATS ID]
  • Click/Visit the below link and complete the Application.
  • https://forms.gle/bMYpfdgh7gV2LBd88

Procedure for Application for Non-Engineering Candidates [Graduate in B.Sc/ BBA/ BCA etc ]

Click/Visit the link and complete the Application:
https://forms.gle/bMYpfdgh7gV2LBd88 

FAQ

What is the Eligibility Criteria for NATS Apprentices Recruitment 2023?

Graduate in Engineering/Science and others can apply.

What are the Jobs in NATS Apprentices Recruitment 2023?

National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS) has invited online applications for the 75 Apprentices posts on its official website.

