NATS Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For Engineering/Non-Engineering Apprentices Posts, Check Eligibility

NATS Recruitment 2023 Notification: National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS) has invited online applications for the 75 Degree (Engineering & Non-Engineering) Apprentices posts on its official website. These positions are available in various disciplines including Mechanical Engineering/Automobile Engineering/Mechanical Engineering (Automobile)/Electrical Engineering/Computer Science and Engineering /IT/Graduates (B.Sc. / BBA / BCA) and others.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before August 12, 2023.

Selection for these posts will be based on the percentage of marks scored by the candidates in qualifying Degree, as the case may be. Process will be as to candidates’ Application/ shortlisting of applications/ scheduling of Interview/ written test & interview/Joining Offer. You can check the notification link for details in this regard.

NATS Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Closing date of application: August 12, 2023

Interview Date: Will be intimated through registered email/telephone if you shortlisted. The only short-listed Candidates called for an interview.

NATS Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details Total Posts-75

Discipline wise posts-

Mechanical Engineering-10

Automobile Engineering/Mechanical Engineering (Automobile)-5

Electrical Engineering-10

Chemical Engineering-10

Mining Engineering-5

Instrumentation Engineering-10

Computer Science and Engineering /IT-10

Graduates (B.Sc. / BBA / BCA)-15

NATS Educational Qualification 2023: Overview

NATS Educational Qualification 2023

Graduate (Engineering/Non-Engineering) Apprentices

A degree in Engineering or Technology (Full time) granted by a recognized university/institution in relevant discipline.

A degree in Engineering or Technology (Full time) granted by an Institution empowered to grant such degree by an Act of Parliament in relevant discipline.

Graduate examination of Professional bodies (Full time) recognized by the State Government or Central Government as equivalent.

How To Apply NATS Recruitment 2023?

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.

Students who have already enrolled in NATS Portal (www.mhrdnats.gov.in) and have 16-digit NATS ID

Step 1

Click/Visit the below link and complete

the Application.

https://forms.gle/bMYpfdgh7gV2LBd88

Students who have already not yet enrolled in NATS Portal (www.mhrdnats.gov.in) and have 16-

digit NATS ID

Step 1: Enroll at NATS portal and verify by NATS to Get 16 Digit NATS-ID

Step a: Visit NATS Portal (www.mhrdnats.gov.in )

Step c: Select I am “Student.”

Step d: Complete profile registration -> submit.

Step e: Wait for verification by NATS/BOAT(NR)

Step 2: [After Receiving NATS ID]

Procedure for Application for Non-Engineering Candidates [Graduate in B.Sc/ BBA/ BCA etc ]

