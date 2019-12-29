NBCC, Delhi Recruitment 2020 for 14 Management Trainee, CGM & Sr. Ex. Director Posts, Apply @nbccindia.com till 28 January

NBCC (India) Limited, Delhi Jobs Notification: NBCC, Delhi has invited applications for Management Trainee - Civil, Chief General Manager - Civil and Senior Executive Director (Engg) – Civil posts on direct recruitment basis. The eligible candidates can apply online to the post through the official portal latest by 28 January 2020 till 5.00 PM.

Notification details

Advertisement No. 05/2019; Dated: 25 December 2019

Important Dates for NBCC, Delhi Recruitment 2020

Start Date of Submission of Online Application: 28 December 2019 at 10.00 AM

Last Date of Submission of Online Application: 28 January 2020 till 5.00 PM

Vacancy Details of NBCC, Delhi Recruitment 2020

Name of the Post: No. of Posts

Total Vacancies– 14 Posts

Senior Executive Director (Engg) – Civil– 02 Posts Chief General Manager - Civil– 02 Posts Management Trainee - Civil – 10 Posts

Eligibility Conditions for NBCC, Delhi Recruitment 2020

Educational Qualification

• Senior Executive Director (Engg) – Civil – Full time Degree in Civil Engineering or equivalent from Government recognized University / Institute. Total 24 years experience in the relevant field.

• Chief General Manager - Civil– Full time Degree in Civil Engineering or equivalent from Government recognized University / Institute. Total 18 years experience in the relevant field.

• Management Trainee - Civil – Full time Degree in Civil Engineering or equivalent from Government recognized University/Institute with minimum 60% aggregate marks.

Age Limits (as on last date of application)

Senior Executive Director (Engg) – Civil – 57 years

Chief General Manager - Civil– 57 years

Management Trainee - Civil – 29 years

Note: Age Relaxation in upper age limit for SC/ST/OBC candidates as per the Government Norms.

Selection Procedure for NBCC, Delhi Recruitment 2020

• Senior Executive Director (Engg) and Civil and Chief General Manager - Civil– The selection criteria can be by way of Personal Interview or by way of Group Discussion followed by Personal Interview.

• Management Trainee - Civil – Candidates who have appeared for GATE 2019 examination are only eligible to apply. While applying online candidates are required to furnish valid score card of Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) of the Civil discipline. On the basis of valid GATE score, candidates will be shortlisted for personal Interview in order of category wise merit list.

Application Fee for NBCC, Delhi Recruitment 2020

For UR/OBC – Rs.1000/- (for Senior Executive Director (Engg) – Civil and Chief General Manager – Civil posts)

For UR/OBC – Rs.500/- (Management Trainee – Civil posts)

For SC/ST/PwD/Departmental Candidates (for all posts) – Nil (Exempted)

Mode of Payment: Online payment through debit card/credit card/net-banking.

How to Apply for NBCC, Delhi Recruitment 2020

The eligible candidates can apply online to the post through the official application form (https://nbccindia.com/) of the organization. The last date for online application is 28 January 2020 till 5.00 PM.

Official Notification for NBCC, Delhi Recruitment 2020

Online Application for NBCC, Delhi Recruitment 2020 (Apply from 28 December 2019)

Official Website