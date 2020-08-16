NCERT Audio Books for Class 1st to 12th Available ciet.nic.in & E-Pathshala Mobile App: Check How to Access Via Google Assistant

NCERT Audio Books for Class 1st to 12th are available online ciet.nic.in & E-pathshala Mobile App. MHRD has provided this update from its official Twitter handle. CBSE, UP board and students of other boards can now listen to NCERT books via ciet.nic.in (official website of Central Institute of Educational Technology) & E-pathshala app. This facility will be very useful for DIVYANG/Children With Special Needs. This facility will also be useful for UPSC aspirants preparing for Civil Services Examinations.

How to access NCERT Audio Books via Google Assistant:

⇒ To access NCERT NCERT Audio Books via Google Assistant, all you need to do is to activate Google Assistant and ‘OK Google’ to activate.

⇒ Afterwards, speak “Talk to NCERT’.

⇒ It will ask you about your choice of class, chapter, unit etc and it will start playing.

Here we have also provided direct links to access NCERT Audio Books.

List of NCERT Audio Books & Direct Links to NCERT Audio Books:

Links to download chapter-wise NCERT Audio Books are given below

NCERT Audio Books Class 1:

Rimjhim

Marigold

NCERT Audio Books Class 2:

Rimjhim

Marigold

NCERT Audio Books Class 3:

Rimjhim

Marigold

NCERT Audio Books Class 4:

Rimjhim

Marigold

NCERT Audio Books Class 5:

Rimjhim

Marigold

NCERT Audio Books Class 6:

1. Ruchira I

2. Doorva I

3. Vasant I

4. A Pact with Sun

5. HoneySuckle

6. History- Kasturba Gandhi Vidyalay

7. Itihaas Ek Romanchak Gaatha

8. Apni zaban

NCERT Audio Books Class 7:

1. Ruchira II

2. Doorva II

3. Vasant II

NCERT Audio Books Class 8:

1. Ruchira III

2. Doorva III

3. Hamare Ateet

3. Vasant III

NCERT Audio Books Class 9:

1. Beehive

2. Moments

3. Kritika I

4. Kshitij I

5. Sparsh I

6. Sanchayan I

7. Bharat Aur Samkaleen Vishwa I

8. Loktantrik Rajniti I

9. Gulzare-e-urdu

10. Arthshastra

11. Shemushi I

12. Contemporary India

13. Samkaleen Bharat-1

14. Nawa-e-Urdu Part 1

NCERT Audio Books Class 10:

1. Footprint Without Feet

2. Kshitij II

3. Kritika II

4. Locktantrik Rajniti II

5. First Flight

6. Arthik Vikas Ki samajh

7. Bharat Aur Samkaleen Vishwa-II

8. Nawa-e-Urdu Part 2

9. Gulzar-e-Urdu

10. Contemporary India

11. Moments

12. Samkaleen Bharat II

13. shemushi II

NCERT Audio Books Class 11:

1. Antraal I

2. Vitaan I

3. Hornbill

4. Aaroh

5. Woven Words

NCERT Audio Books Class 12:

1. Vitaan II

2. Aaroh II

3. Antraal II

4. Flamingo

5. Abhiwyakti Aur Madhyam

6. Kaleidoscope

