NCERT Audio Books for Class 1st to 12th Available ciet.nic.in & E-Pathshala Mobile App: Check How to Access Via Google Assistant

NCERT Audio Books for Class 1st to 12th are available online ciet.nic.in & E-pathshala Mobile App. MHRD has provided this update from its official Twitter handle. CBSE, UP board and students of other boards can now listen to NCERT books via ciet.nic.in (official website of Central Institute of Educational Technology) & E-pathshala app. This facility will be very useful for DIVYANG/Children With Special Needs. This facility will also be useful for UPSC aspirants preparing for Civil Services Examinations.
How to access NCERT Audio Books via Google Assistant:
⇒ To access NCERT NCERT Audio Books via Google Assistant, all you need to do is to activate Google Assistant and ‘OK Google’ to activate.
⇒ Afterwards, speak “Talk to NCERT’.
⇒ It will ask you about your choice of class, chapter, unit etc and it will start playing.
Here we have also provided direct links to access NCERT Audio Books.
List of NCERT Audio Books & Direct Links to NCERT Audio Books:
Links to download chapter-wise NCERT Audio Books are given below
NCERT Audio Books Class 1:
NCERT Audio Books Class 2:
NCERT Audio Books Class 3:
NCERT Audio Books Class 4:
NCERT Audio Books Class 5:
NCERT Audio Books Class 6:
6. History- Kasturba Gandhi Vidyalay
7. Itihaas Ek Romanchak Gaatha
NCERT Audio Books Class 7:
NCERT Audio Books Class 8:
NCERT Audio Books Class 9:
7. Bharat Aur Samkaleen Vishwa I
NCERT Audio Books Class 10:
2. Kshitij II
3. Kritika II
5. First Flight
7. Bharat Aur Samkaleen Vishwa-II
11. Moments
13. shemushi II
NCERT Audio Books Class 11:
1. Antraal I
2. Vitaan I
3. Hornbill
4. Aaroh
5. Woven Words
NCERT Audio Books Class 12:
1. Vitaan II
2. Aaroh II
3. Antraal II
4. Flamingo
6. Kaleidoscope
Tweet from MHRD:
📢#NCERT textbooks are NOW available in audio form!— Ministry of HRD (@HRDMinistry) August 15, 2020
This facility will be very useful for DIVYANG/Children With Special Needs (#CwSN) & is more relevant given the unprecedented #covidcrisis. #DigitalEducation
Access the audiobooks here: https://t.co/MDRHqQ89eb@ncert @ciet_ncert pic.twitter.com/UnuXDpKDY7
Students of Class 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th, 10th, 11th & 12th can now access NCERT Audio Books online from the above links. Students of CBSE School and other boards can also access NCERT Solutions and other important resources for the preparation of upcoming exams. Jagran Josh has provided latest Sample Papers, Previous Year Papers, Syllabus and other essential resources for the preparation of School and board exams. Links to access some important article are given below
NCERT Books and Solutions for Class 4th to 12th: Download in PDF format
NCERT Solutions for Class 9th, 10th, 11th and 12th
CBSE Syllabus 2020-21 (Reduced By 30%) PDF: 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th!
UP Board Syllabus 2020-21 Reduced By 30%: Check New UP Board Syllabus 2020-21!