Class 11 MCQs of NCERT Political Theory Chapter 5 - Rights, CBSE 2023

This article presents a set of 10 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) designed to test and reinforce understanding of the fundamental concepts covered in the chapter "Rights". Aspiring students and enthusiasts alike can use this quiz as a valuable tool to deepen their comprehension of political theory basics. Chapter 5 - Rights Here are 10 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) based on Chapter 5 - Rights, NCERT Class 11 Political Theory book: 1. Which of the following statements best defines the concept of rights? a) Privileges granted by the state to its citizens. b) The power given to the government to enforce laws. c) Fundamental entitlements of individuals in a society. d) Economic benefits provided by the government to its citizens.

2. Which of the following rights is considered an example of a negative right? a) Right to education. b) Right to freedom of speech. c) Right to food security. d) Right to healthcare. 3. According to the chapter, what are the two main categories of rights? a) Legal rights and natural rights. b) Positive rights and negative rights. c) Fundamental rights and directive principles. d) Social rights and economic rights. 4. The idea of 'right to work' falls under which category of rights? a) Negative rights. b) Civil rights. c) Economic rights. d) Political rights.

5. The Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) was adopted by which organization? a) United Nations. b) World Trade Organization. c) International Monetary Fund. d) World Health Organization.

6. The concept of 'equal pay for equal work' is associated with which right? a) Right to equality. b) Right to freedom of religion. c) Right to constitutional remedies. d) Right against exploitation.

7. The right to education in India is a part of which fundamental right? a) Right to freedom of speech. b) Right to equality. c) Right to education. d) Right to life and personal liberty.

8. Which right ensures protection against any arrest or detention without a valid reason? a) Right against exploitation. b) Right to life and personal liberty. c) Right to freedom of speech. d) Right to constitutional remedies.

9. In the context of rights, what does the term 'justiciability' refer to? a) The enforceability of rights through legal remedies. b) The importance of rights in a democratic society. c) The historical origins of rights in ancient civilizations. d) The division of rights into different categories.

10. Which amendment to the Indian Constitution made the Right to Education a fundamental right? a) 42nd Amendment. b) 86th Amendment. c) 72nd Amendment. d) 97th Amendment.

ANSWER KEY c) Fundamental entitlements of individuals in a society. b) Right to freedom of speech. b) Positive rights and negative rights. c) Economic rights. a) United Nations. a) Right to equality. c) Right to education. b) Right to life and personal liberty. a) The enforceability of rights through legal remedies. b) 86th Amendment.