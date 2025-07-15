Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
New NCERT Class 5 Hindi Textbook Blends AI, Indian Culture, and Storytelling

The 'Veena' textbook, which was recently released by the NCERT for the 2025–2026 school year, was created in accordance with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 with the goal of introducing students to both India's scientific future and its historical legacy.

Veena, a new Hindi textbook for Class 5, was published by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) for the 2025–2026 academic year. The book's design, which was informed by the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, introduces young readers to India's rich cultural heritage and innovative scientific concepts through engrossing stories and illustrations.

Introducing Children to AI and Space Missions

Veena stands out for its innovative chapters that incorporate cutting-edge topics into the classroom, such as artificial intelligence (AI) and India's Gaganyaan space program. By using simple language and realistic examples, these chapters aim to spark children's curiosity about science. In an interesting narrative style, the Gaganyaan chapter presents ISRO's humanoid robot Vyommitra and details India's preparations for sending astronauts into space. Meanwhile, the AI section explains how robots can think and learn.

Journey Along the Ganga River

An exquisitely written chapter about the Ganga River that transports readers from Gomukh to Gangasagar is another major component of the book. Highlighting cities like Haridwar, Varanasi, and Kolkata, it interweaves landscape, culture, and spirituality. Through an introduction to the river's ecological significance and cultural significance, the chapter inspires students to value India's spiritual and natural legacy.

Stories That Teach Values and Diversity

In addition to science and culture, Veena incorporates moral parables and folktales that emphasize diversity, ethics, and empathy. Stories like "The Elephant and the Ant" provide humorous lessons on road safety, while "The Chair of Justice" explains justice and decision-making through the use of historical figures like Raja Bhoj and Vikramaditya. Along with encouraging inclusivity and tenacity, the book honors inspirational figures like Paralympic champion Murlikant Petkar.

A Holistic Learning Approach

NCERT has furthered the goal of giving young kids a more thorough and pertinent education with Veena. The book's mix of modern science, common sense, and life skills reflects NEP 2020's mission to generate creative, moral, and well-rounded individuals. Other new textbooks for other topics are expected to be released later this year.

