New NCERT Class 5 Hindi Textbook Blends AI, Indian Culture, and Storytelling

Veena, a new Hindi textbook for Class 5, was published by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) for the 2025–2026 academic year. The book's design, which was informed by the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, introduces young readers to India's rich cultural heritage and innovative scientific concepts through engrossing stories and illustrations.

Introducing Children to AI and Space Missions

Veena stands out for its innovative chapters that incorporate cutting-edge topics into the classroom, such as artificial intelligence (AI) and India's Gaganyaan space program. By using simple language and realistic examples, these chapters aim to spark children's curiosity about science. In an interesting narrative style, the Gaganyaan chapter presents ISRO's humanoid robot Vyommitra and details India's preparations for sending astronauts into space. Meanwhile, the AI section explains how robots can think and learn.