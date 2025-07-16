NCERT Recalls Acharya Kanada, Celebrates India’s Scientific Heritage with New Class 8 Science Textbook

The National Council of Education Research has revealed its new Class 8th Science textbook “Curiosity” showcasing the modern scientific concepts in the rich heritage of ancient Indian discoveries. This 228-page book, is developed in accordance with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCFSE) 2023 is being considered as a fresh turn. This textbook brings to the highlights Acharya Kanad's atomic theory, Bhaskara II's astronomical experiments with water bowls, connecting traditional Indian knowledge with contemporary science. As part of a curriculum revamp aligned with the National Education Policy (NEEP) 2020, the revised textbook now features dedicated sections such as “Ever Heard Of?” and “Our Scientific Heritage.” These additions aim to integrate indigenous knowledge with standard scientific content, fostering greater student engagement.

Focus on Experimental Based Learning The New Class 8th NCERT book will focus more on experiential and inquiry-based learning which is aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-SE) 2023. Additionally, it will also underscores India's rich history of scientific inquiry prompting students to pose questions and grasp concepts through practical examples. It interweaves physics, chemistry, biology, and earth science with critical themes like environmental stewardship, ethical reasoning, and cultural consciousness. "This integration of traditional knowledge with modern scientific education is intended to develop curiosity, environmental awareness, ethical values, and critical thinking," the foreword notes. Educationist and former NCERT director J.S. Rajput told one of the media houses, this integration aligns with UNESCO's 1996 report "Learning: The Treasure Within", which emphasized that 21st-century education must be culturally rooted yet progressive. Quoting Mahatma Gandhi’s vision of keeping doors open to new ideas without losing one's foundation, Rajput praised the new initiative as a meaningful step in making learning more holistic and culturally relevant.

Read Transformative Impact of 5G on Education and Learning: Check Key Pointers Here "Health: The Ultimate Treasure," a chapter in the new NCERT Class 8 book, explores India's significant contributions to healthcare, both historically and in the present day. It details variolation, an ancient Indian smallpox prevention method predating modern vaccines, and underscores the vital role Indian vaccine manufacturers played globally during the COVID-19 pandemic. In the chapter “Particulate Nature of Matter”, the ancient atomic theory of Acharya Kanad is introduced. He theorized that all matter is composed of indivisible particles called Parmanu, as mentioned in his treatise Vaisheshika Sutras. Another chapter discusses the use of bronze or Kamsya, an alloy of copper and tin, in traditional medicine to enhance digestion and immunity.

The textbook showcases India's scientific legacy, highlighting Bhaskara II’s astronomical innovations, specifically his use of water reflections for celestial observations, showcasing early optical principles. The chapter "Keeping Time with the Skies" includes verses from the Taittiriya Samhita, which detail the Sun's six-month apparent journey between north and south. It also acknowledges the Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) accomplishments, such as the Chandrayaan, Mangalyaan, and Aditya L1 missions. This book also features a “Be a Scientist” section, highlighting the achievements of Indian scientists like Vikram Sarabhai, Meghnad Saha, Asima Chatterjee, Kamal Ranadive, and M.K. Bhan, inspiring the next generation to pursue science with purpose and passion. Sushma Yadav, Vice Chancellor of Central University of Haryana, welcomed the move, stating that students connect better with education when it reflects their own cultural context. “By showcasing India’s scientific contributions, NCERT is helping students develop both modern knowledge and cultural pride,” she said