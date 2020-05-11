NCERT Solutions for Class 12 English - Vista Textbook- Chapter 1: The Third Level

Students of Class 12 can access NCERT Solutions for Chapter 5 of the English subject. Chapter 1 from the Vista textbook is about a train station and its imaginary third level that takes the author to the past years. The NCERT solutions have been provided after a detailed analysis of the marking scheme of CBSE by the English subject expert. Class 12h students can study the answers provided here to score well in school as well as Class 12th board exams.

Ques: What does the third level refer to?

Answer: The third level refers to the Grand Central Station subway which will carry passengers to Galesburg, Illinois. The station's third stage was a means of relief from the harsh realities of everyday life for Charley, the narrator. It provided him with a foundation where fantasy and reality could be interwoven.

Ques: Would Charley ever go back to the ticket counter on the third level to buy tickets to Galesburg for himself and his wife?

Answer: No, Charley will never go back to the third-level ticket-counter to purchase tickets for himself and his wife to Galesburg because his imagination was third-level.

Ques: Do you think that the third level was a medium of escape for Charley? Why?

Answer: Yes, I think that the third level was a medium of escape for Charley. Life in the modern world is full of insecurity, fear, war, worries, and stress. Man has to confront them all the time. The harsh realities of life make living quite unpleasant and even unbearable. So he wants to escape into a wishful world. Charley talks to his psychiatrist friend about the third level at the Grand Central Station. His friend calls it “a walking-dream wish fulfillment”. Charley possesses an escapist tendency. Even his stamp collecting is a ‘temporary refuge from reality’.

Ques: What do you infer from Sam’s letter to Charley?

Answer: The way Charley came across the letter from Sam was shrouded in mystery. He found an envelope between his oldest first-day covers. The envelope which contained the letter bore his grandfather's address. It was published on 18 July 1894. The postmark displayed President Garfield's Image. The first day covers usually contain blank papers, but this one contained a letter. Charley had received the message. Sam had told Charley in the letter that he was in third level living. He had also advised Charley and his wife that they would continue to search for the third level. The letter was obviously a product of Charley's imagination.

Ques: ‘The modern world is full of insecurity, fear, war, worry and stress.’ What are the ways in which we attempt to overcome them?

Answer: Through participating in some practical and helpful practices, we can conquer the anxieties and insecurities created through our unavoidable life in the modern world. Cultivating interests, spending time with family and friends, going on excursions and vacations, practicing meditation, and exercises help us lead a happy, safe life. Reading good books is equal to having great insight into good friends. Not only do they inspire us with the vast store of wisdom but they also help us learn from the experience of others and remain rooted in those essential human qualities. Joining sport or gym lessons, attending social activities can also help us to ease our anxieties and remain concentrated and disciplined in life. Easy hobbies such as listening to music, playing with pets, an occasional dinner out, watching movies or playing, or going to places such as parks, etc can go a long way to help us get rid of tension, boredom, and anxiety.

Ques: Do you see an intersection of time and space in the story?

Answer: Sure, there are several instances in the story that show a time-space intersection. Firstly, Grand Central Station's first two floors were presently located when the third floor existed in the 1890s. Secondly, Charley and his aunt, Louisa, are living in the present time and rushing to get old currency to buy two tickets to go to the 1894 Galesburg. Additionally, the platform's old design at the third level is distinct from the first two levels' new platforms. In fact, the archaic manner in which people dress, and the journal, The Times, dated June 11, 1984, also contrast with the real-time culture and life of Charley. Finally, the letter sent to Charley 's grandfather on July 18, 1894, shows the convergence of time and space as the sender (Charley 's friend Sam) and the receiver (Charley himself) belong to the present.

Ques: Apparent illogicality sometimes turns out to be a futuristic projection? Discuss.

Answer: It is true that often, apparent illogicality turns out to be a futuristic projection. No-one could have dared to believe that man could fly before the Wright Brothers invented the first airplane. It would have been difficult to believe in long-distance talks occurring in the real-time system before Alexander Graham Bell invented the telephone. In addition, there are examples of innovations, such as inventing the modern-day sewing machine with a needle that has a hole on its wrong end that was created in dreams but is now part of our everyday life. All of this underlines that one-point visions that seem illogical that turn out to be groundbreaking things that alter mankind's futures. Similarly, it would not be farfetched to think of railway stations equipped with time-machine tools that would allow traveling only a matter of time from one age to the next.

Ques: Philately helps keep the past alive. Discuss other ways in which this is done. What do you think of the human tendency to constantly move between the past, the present and the future?

Answer: In addition to philatelic, there are also other ways to help keep the past alive.

Collecting historical objects, drawings and inscriptions in a museum, collecting and reading books written in various periods (including autobiographies, bio-sketches, letters and diary entries), collecting and watching documentaries and other videos are all a few ways to explore history. Besides, if we observe the rituals in ceremonies, treasured memories in the form of images, photos and audio recordings we will hold our culture and traditions alive. Reviving old temples, buildings and other objects can also provide an immense learning opportunity for those visiting these sites, while at the same time encouraging tourism.

A great intellectual gift is the capacity to oscillate between the past, the present and the future. This human propensity helps him to prepare for the future in the present by reaping past benefits. Find a very clear example of implementing a board review technique for research. A student makes an action plan to fix the poor areas further and score higher in the future, taking into account the past outcome (of class testing or half yearly exams). Such a pattern thus helps to ensure recognition of, and learning from, the effect of important decisions made at any time.