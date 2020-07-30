Check Class 6 NCERT Solutions for English Subject. In this article, we have provided NCERT Solutions for Chapter 8 from the English A Pact With the Sun Textbook. Chapter 8 is a story about Saeeda and her ailing mother who has not received proper medical treatment for her complaints. She is denied healthy food, sunshine, and fresh air. At last, she consults a good physician who gives her effective medicine and sound advice The NCERT solutions of this chapter have been provided after a detailed analysis of the latest syllabus issued by CBSE. Students of Class 6th can study the answers provided here to score well in their school exams.

NCERT Solutions for Class 6 English - A Pact With the Sun Textbook- Chapter 8

Ques: What did the physicians ask Saeeda’s mother to do to get well? Did their advice help her? If not, why?

Answer: The physicians advised Saeeda’s mother not to take normal food, and to remain shut in a small dark room.

Ques: What did the specialist prescribe in addition to medicine?

Answer: The specialist prescribed some effective but costly medicines. He told her to eat chapati, vegetables, milk, fruits, etc. He asked her to shift to a bigger room with windows and doors open. Above all, she should sit in the sun every morning for an hour and breathe in fresh air.

Ques: What did Saeeda tell the sunrays to do?

Answer: Saeeda made a special request to the sunrays to help her mother get well. She asked them to come the next day with lots of warmth and brightness.

Ques: Why were the sunrays keen to go down to the earth the next day?

Answer: The sunrays had promised to help Saeeda. They had made a pact with her that they would bring down warmth and brightness. So they were keen to go down to the earth the next day. They forced their way through the dark, dirty clouds.

