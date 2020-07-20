NCERT Solutions for Class 6 English - Honeysuckle Textbook (Poetry)- Chapter 1: A House, A Home

In this article, students of Class 6 can find NCERT Solutions for Chapter 1 of the English subject. The NCERT solutions have been provided after a detailed analysis of the marking scheme of CBSE by the English subject expert. Class 6th students can study the answers provided here to score well in school as well as Class 6th board exams.

Summary of the Poem:

A House, A Home

A house and a home are not the same. They differ in many ways. A house is just a set of rooms made of brick and stone, wood and glass. It has an open ground, tile floors, cement plaster on the walls, windows, and doors. But it is a lifeless structure.

A home is a living unit. It means a family, a set of members. It has parents and children. They are bonded with ties of love and respect. They take care of each other. They share each other’s joy and sorrow. They work selflessly and co-operate to meet their basic needs.

Question 1:

Do you agree with what the poet says? Talk to your partner and complete these sentences.

(i) A house is made of __________________

(ii) It has __________________

(iii) A home is made by __________________

(iv) It has __________________

Answer:

(i) A house is made of brick, stone, hardwood, window glass, and a yard.

(ii) It has eaves, chimneys, tile floors, stucco, roof, and lots of doors.

(iii) A home is made by loving family members (mother, father, brother, and sister).

(iv) It has unselfish acts, sharing, and caring for the loved ones.

