NCERT Solutions for Class 6 English - Honeysuckle Textbook (Prose)- Chapter 1: Who Did Patrick’s Homework

NCERT Solutions for Class 6 English - Honeysuckle Textbook (Prose)- Chapter 1

Answer the following questions (Refer to that part of the text whose number is given against the question. This applies to the comprehension questions throughout the book.)

Ques: What did Patrick think his cat was playing with? What was it really? (2)

Answer: Patrick thought that his cat was playing with a little doll. It was, in fact, a very small-sized man, an elf.

Ques: Why did the little man grant Patrick a wish? (2)

Answer: Patrick had saved the tiny man’s life from the cat by not handing him back to the cat. So he promised to fulfill one wish of Patrick.

Ques: What was Patrick’s wish? (3)

Answer: Patrick hated doing homework. His greatest wish was that the little man should do all his homework till the end of the session.

Ques: In what subjects did the little man need help, to do Patrick’s homework? (5, 6)

Answer: The little man needed Patrick’s help in maths, English, and history.

Ques: How did Patrick help him? (7)

Answer: Patrick sat beside the little man and guided him. He brought books from the library and read out to him.

Ques: Who do you think did Patrick’s homework – the little man, or Patrick himself? Give reasons for your answer. (9, 10)

Answer: It was Patrick himself who actually did all the homework. He had to help the elf again and again with guidance and books

Ques: Fill in the blanks in the sentences below with the words or phrases from the box. (You may not know the meaning of all the words. Look such words up in a dictionary, or ask your teacher.)

Out of luck Mystery true to his word chores

Semester between you and me look up

Some people find household__________________ a bore, but I like to help at home. Who stole the diamond is still a_____________________ . This_________________ we are going to have a class exhibition. _______________ , the elf began to help Patrick. Can you__________________ this word in the dictionary? I started early to be on time, but I was_____________________ . There was a traffic jam! She says she’s got a lot of books, but______________________ I think most of them are borrowed.

Answer: 1. chores

mystery semester True to his word lookup out of luck between you and me

