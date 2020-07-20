NCERT Solutions for Class 6 English - Honeysuckle Textbook (Poetry)- Chapter 2: The Kite

In this article, we have provided Class 6 NCERT Solutions for Chapter 2 of the English subject. The NCERT solutions have been provided after a detailed analysis of the marking scheme of CBSE by the English subject expert. Class 6th students can study the answers provided here to score well in school as well as Class 6th annual exams.

Summary of the Poem:

The Kite

A new kite looks bright when the sky is clear and blue. The kite takes a plunge and bends sideways. Its tail produces a cracking noise. Then suddenly the kite rises high like a ship with sailcloth. The kite has only one sail of string. It rides Over the strong winds and climbs to their top like a ship. It pulls forward when the wind is strong. But as the wind fall, it also rests for a while.

When the thread tied to the kite becomes loose, the flier rolls the thread back. Then again the flier runs until the kite is filled with wind and goes up.

On a clear blue sky, the new kite shines. But it gets torn badly when it flaps on the treetop.

Ques: List out the action words in the poem.

Dive, dip, snaps, __________, __________, __________, __________, __________

Find out the meanings of these words.

Answer:

Dive, dip, snaps, soars, rides, climbs, pulls, falls, run, blows, goes, flaps

Ques: Read these lines from the poem:

Then soars like a ship

With only a sail

The movement of the tailless kite is compared to a ship with a sail. This is called a simile. Can you suggest what or who the following actions may be compared to?

He runs like __________________

He eats like __________________

She sings like __________________

It shines like __________________

It flies like __________________

Answer: He runs like a leopard.

He eats like a pig.

She sings like a nightingale.

It shines like a star.

It flies like a bird.

