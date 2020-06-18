NCERT Solutions for Class 7 English - Honeycomb Textbook- Chapter 5: Quality

In this article, we have provided Class 7th NCERT Solutions for Chapter 5 from the English Honeydew Textbook. Chapter 5 is about Mr. Gessler, a German shoemaker settled in London, is a perfect artist. Read this story to see how he devotes his life to his art. The NCERT solutions of this chapter have been provided after a detailed analysis of the latest syllabus issued by CBSE. Students of Class 7th can study the answers provided here to score well in their school exams.

Chapter 5: Quality

Ques: What was the author’s opinion about Mr. Gessler as a bootmaker?

Answer: The author was very impressed with Mr. Gessler. He liked the boots made only on order and those boots perfectly fitted the customers. Their boots had the best materials and lasted long. He found the work mysterious and wonderful.

Ques: Why did the author visit the shop so infrequently?

Answer: The author visited the shop so infrequently because the boots made by Gessler brothers lasted too long.

Ques: What was the effect on Mr. Gessler of the author’s remark about a certain pair of boots?

Answer: Mr (Sessler at first found the remark unbelievable. He argued that the author might have got them wet. He was shocked. He told the author that he will either repair them or adjust the money in his bills.

Ques: What was Mr. Gessler’s complaint against ‘big farms’?

Answer: Mr. Gessler complained that the big firms didn’t value the money of the customers. They were capturing the markets from advertisements and not from the quality of their work. He was mostly out of work because of those firms and day by day the volume was getting reduced.

Ques: Why did the author order so many pairs of boots? Did he really need them?

Answer: The author felt bad for Mr. Gessler who was really talented and made great boots. He ordered so many pairs to help the bootmaker. No, he didn’t really need them.

Ques: Do you think Mr. Gessler was a failure as a bootmaker or as a competitive businessman?

Answer: Mr. Gessler was successful as a bootmaker because his customers were immensely satisfied with the boot he made.

This perfectly fit them and lasted long. Yes, he was a failure as a competitive businessman.

He didn’t have money like the big firms so he couldn’t invest in advertisements. He lost his business to them. He took time in delivering the boots because he made them alone. He lost his customers because of the delay in delivery.

He worked hard, striving for long hours. Whatever, he earned went on paying the rent for his shop and for buying leathers. He spent days of great penury.

Ques: What is the significance of the title? To who or to what does it refer?

Answer: The title refers to the great quality boots Mr. Gessler made. It is an ideal title for the lesson. It refers to the business practices followed these days where no one cares about quality.

For Mr. Gessler, the quality was of optimum significance. He worked for long hours, didn’t allow anyone else to touch his boots. He lost on business, was spending days in poverty still the man didn’t compromise on quality.







