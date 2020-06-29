NCERT Solutions for Class 7 English - Honeycomb Textbook (Poetry)- Chapter 8: Meadow Surprises

In this article, we have provided Class 7 NCERT Solutions for Chapter 8 of the English subject. Chapter 8 is poetry about What are some of the surprises a meadow has for someone with a keen eye and a sharp ear? The NCERT solutions have been provided after a detailed analysis of the marking scheme of CBSE by the English subject expert. Class 7th students can study the answers provided here to score well in school as well as Class 7th board exams.

NCERT Solutions for Class 7 English - Honeycomb Textbook (Poetry)- Chapter 8

Ques: Read the lines in which the following phrases occur. Then discuss with your partner the meaning of each phrase in its context.

1. velvet grass

2. drinking straws

3. meadow houses

4. amazing mound

5. fuzzy head

Answer: 1. The velvet grass means soft grass that almost feels like fur or velvet.

2. Drinking straws mean that it appears as if the butterflies are sipping nectar from the flowers with the straws.

3. Meadow houses are a reference to several houses that inhabit the insects, birds, and animals that live in the meadows. Such as burrows, nests, and mounds.

4. The amazing mound is a reference to the mound created by the ants as their dwelling place.

5. Fuzzy head refers to the heads of the bright yellow flowers which have a beautiful texture.

Ques: Which line in the poem suggests that you need a keen eye and a sharp ear to enjoy a meadow? Read aloud the stanza that contains this line.

Answer: “You may discover these yourself if you look and listen well.”

Ques: Find pictures of the kinds of birds, insects, and scenes mentioned in the poem.

Answer: Do it yourself.

Ques: Watch a tree or a plant, or walk across a field or park at the same time every day for a week. Keep a diary of what you see and hear. At the end of the week, write a short paragraph or a poem about your experiences. Put your writing up on the class bulletin board.

Answer: During the summers, I observed the holy Basil plant placed in the courtyard dying, due to lack of water.

So, I decided to water it regularly. I realized that in the first few days, there was hardly any change in the plant. On the fourth day, tiny leaves emerged on its branches. Soon, those tiny leaves grew into full leaves and the entire plant seemed to have bloomed fully.

