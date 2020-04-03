Get NCERT Solutions for Class 7 Mathematics, Chapter 5 – Lines and Angles. This chapter is one of the most important chapters of CBSE Class 7 Mathematics subject. Students of Class 7 are advised to prepare this chapter well as concepts given in this chapter are required to solve questions of other chapters.
1. Find the complement of each of the following angles:
The sum of the measures of complementary angles is 90°.
(i) One angle is 20°
So, Complement = 90° − 20° = 70°
(ii) One angle is 63°
So, Complement = 90° − 63° = 27°
(iii) One angle is 57°
So, complement = 90° − 57° = 33°
2. Find the supplement of each of the following angles:
The sum of the measures of the supplementary angles is always 180°.
(i) One angle is 105°
So the supplement = 180° − 105° = 75°
(ii) One angle is 87°
So the supplement = 180° − 87° = 93°
(iii) One angle is 154°
So the supplement = 180° − 154° = 26°
3. Identify which of the following pairs of angles are complementary and which are supplementary.
(i) 65°, 115°
(ii) 63°, 27°
(iii) 112°, 68°
(iv) 130°, 50°
(v) 45°, 45°
(vi) 80°, 10°
The sum of the measures of supplementary angles is 180° and that of complementary angles is 90°
(i) Given angles are 65°, 115°
Sum = 65° + 115° = 180°
So, the angles are supplementary angles.
(ii) Given angles are 63°, 27°
Sum = 63° + 27° = 90°
So, the angles are complementary angles.
(iii) Given angles are 112°, 68°
Sum = 112° + 68° = 180°
So, the angles are supplementary angles.
(iv) Given angles are 130°, 50°
Sum = 130° + 50° = 180°
So, the angles are supplementary angles.
(v) Given angles are 45°, 45°
Sum = 45° + 45° = 90°
So, the angles are complementary angles.
(vi) Given angles are 80°, 10°
Sum = 80° + 10° = 90°
So, the angles are complementary angles.
4. Find the angle which is equal to its complement.
Suppose the angle is x.
According to the question, the complement of this angle is also x.
We know that the sum of the measures of a complementary angle pair is 90°.
So, x + x = 90°
2x = 90°
x = 90°/2 = 45°
5. Find the angle which is equal to its supplement.
Let the angle be x.
Supplement of this angle is also x.
As, the sum of the measures of a supplementary angle pair is 180°.
So, x + x = 180°
⇒ 2x = 180°
⇒ x = 90°
None