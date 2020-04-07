Check NCERT Solutions for Class 7 Mathematics, Chapter - 6 The Triangle and its Properties. This chapter is one of the most important chapters of CBSE Class 7 Mathematics subject. Students of Class 7 are advised to prepare this chapter well, as concepts given in this chapter are required to solve questions of other chapters.

NCERT Solutions for Class 7 Mathematics, Chapter - 6 The Triangle and its Properties

1. In Δ PQR, D is the mid-point of QR.

(i) PM is _________________.

(ii) PD is _________________.

(iii) Is QM = MR?

Solutions:

(i) Altitude

(ii) Median

(iii) No

2. Draw rough sketches for the following:

(a) In ΔABC, BE is a median.

(b) In ΔPQR, PQ and PR are altitudes of the triangle.

(c) In ΔXYZ, YL is an altitude in the exterior of the triangle.

Solutions:

(a)

(b)

(c)

3. Verify by drawing a diagram if the median and altitude of an isosceles triangle can be same.

Solution:

After drawing isosceles triangle ABC and drawing altitude AD, we observed that BD = DC. So AD is also a median.

EXERCISE 6.2

1. Find the value of the unknown exterior angle x in the following diagrams:

Solutions:

(i) Using exterior angle theorem, we have, x = 50° + 70° ⇒ x = 120°

(ii) Using exterior angle theorem, we have, x = 65° + 45° ⇒ x = 110°

(iii) Using exterior angle theorem, we have, x = 40° + 30° ⇒ x = 70°

(iv) Using exterior angle theorem, we have, x = 60° + 60°⇒ x = 120°

(v) Using exterior angle theorem, we have, x = 50° + 50° ⇒ x = 100°

(vi) Using exterior angle theorem, we have x = 30° + 60° ⇒ x = 90°

Solutions of rest of the questions will be available here shortly.