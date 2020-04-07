Check NCERT Solutions for Class 7 Mathematics, Chapter - 6 The Triangle and its Properties. This chapter is one of the most important chapters of CBSE Class 7 Mathematics subject. Students of Class 7 are advised to prepare this chapter well, as concepts given in this chapter are required to solve questions of other chapters.
1. In Δ PQR, D is the mid-point of QR.
(i) PM is _________________.
(ii) PD is _________________.
(iii) Is QM = MR?
Solutions:
(i) Altitude
(ii) Median
(iii) No
2. Draw rough sketches for the following:
(a) In ΔABC, BE is a median.
(b) In ΔPQR, PQ and PR are altitudes of the triangle.
(c) In ΔXYZ, YL is an altitude in the exterior of the triangle.
Solutions:
(a)
(b)
(c)
3. Verify by drawing a diagram if the median and altitude of an isosceles triangle can be same.
Solution:
After drawing isosceles triangle ABC and drawing altitude AD, we observed that BD = DC. So AD is also a median.
EXERCISE 6.2
1. Find the value of the unknown exterior angle x in the following diagrams:
Solutions:
(i) Using exterior angle theorem, we have, x = 50° + 70° ⇒ x = 120°
(ii) Using exterior angle theorem, we have, x = 65° + 45° ⇒ x = 110°
(iii) Using exterior angle theorem, we have, x = 40° + 30° ⇒ x = 70°
(iv) Using exterior angle theorem, we have, x = 60° + 60°⇒ x = 120°
(v) Using exterior angle theorem, we have, x = 50° + 50° ⇒ x = 100°
(vi) Using exterior angle theorem, we have x = 30° + 60° ⇒ x = 90°
Solutions of rest of the questions will be available here shortly.