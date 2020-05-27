NCERT Solutions for Class 8 English - Honeydew Textbook- Chapter 8: A Short Monsoon Diary

Check Class 8 NCERT Solutions for English Subject. In this article, we have provided NCERT Solutions for Chapter 8 from the English Honeydew Textbook. Chapter 8 is an extract from Ruskin Bond’s diary in which he portrays the silent miracles of nature and life’s little joys and regrets. The NCERT solutions of this chapter have been provided after a detailed analysis of the latest syllabus issued by CBSE. Students of Class 8th can study the answers provided here to score well in their school exams.

NCERT Solutions for Class 8 English - Honeydew Textbook- Chapter 8

Ques: Why is the author not able to see Bijju?

Answer: The author was unable to see Bijju owing to the mist that obscured the hills. He could hear only his voice but was unable to see him.

Ques: What are the two ways in which the hills appear to change when the mist comes up?

Answer: When the mist comes up, it covers the hills and spreads silence.

Ques: When does the monsoon season begin and when does it end? How do you prepare to face the monsoon?

Answer: The Mussorie Monsoon season starts on 24/25 June. On August 2, humans should be fed up with the heat. It ends on 31 August. Then winter rains begin which end at the end of late March. To face the monsoon we take our raincoats and umbrellas out.

Ques: Which hill-station does the author describe in the diary entry?

Answer: Mussoorie

Ques: For how many days does it rain without stopping? What does the author do on these days?

Answer: It rains for eight or nine days, without stopping. The author proceeds to pace the room and staring out of the window.

Ques: Where do the snakes and rodents take shelter? Why?

Answer: The snakes and rodents take shelter in roofs, attics, and godowns. They do so because their holes are inundated with water from the rain.

Ques: What did the author receive in the mail?

Answer: The author received a cheque in the mail.

Ques: Look carefully at the diary entries for June 24-25, August 2 and March 23. Now write down the changes that happen as the rains progress from June to March.

Answer: Rains start in June in Mussoorie, and end in March. June 24 is the first day of monsoon mist that covers the mountains and spreads silence. It rained all night on August 2, which found it difficult to sleep. Winter, as well as rains, end by late March.

Ques: Why did the grandmother ask the children not to kill the Chuchundar?

Answer: The grandmother told the Chuchundars not to kill the children because they brought good luck and wealth.

Ques: What signs do we find in Nature which show that the monsoons are about to end?

Answer: The greenery is at its height by the end of the Monsoon. The lily cobra seeds turn red. A rainbow is created in heaven.

Ques: ‘Although tin roofs are given to springing unaccountable leaks, there is a feeling of being untouched by, and yet in touch with, the rain.’

Why has the writer used the word, ‘springing’? How is the writer untouched by the rain? How is the writer in touch with the rain at the same time?

Answer:

The word ‘springing’ is used to show suddenness with which water starts leaking. Because he is inside the room. He hears the drumming of rain on the tin roof. He also looks out of the window to see the rains.

Ques: Mention a few things that can happen when there is endless rain for days together?

Answer: A long rainy spell makes life miserable. One in his room is locked. All are getting hot and soggy. Rodents, rats, and insects go into a shelter in the house.

Ques: What is the significance of cobra lily in relation to the monsoon season, its beginning and end?

Answer: At first cobra lily emerges with the monsoon 's arrival. Once the seeds of the cobra begin to turn red it means that the rains are coming to an end.







