The NCERT textbooks are the primary study resource in the majority of schools in India and are the preferred books for most students. The NCERT books are known for their easy-to-comprehend language and veracity. The concepts are explained with the help of many examples, and the books also provide substantial practice questions. There are several topic-wise exercises in every chapter of the NCERT books. Today, we cover chapter 1 of class 9 math NCERT book and its last exercise 5.

Ever since the re-introduction of the board exams in Class 10, the CBSE and NCERT have made a lot of changes in the syllabus. The format of questions, answer key, learning method, and a few topics have been altered. Since class 9 lays the base of mathematics for students, it’s important to learn each and every concept by heart. The first chapter in the Class 9 NCERT book is Number Systems and is among the simplest chapters in the book, but only for those students who practice with dedication.

In fact, the Class 9 Chapter 1 Number System and its various exercises can also help boost the overall score in the board exams. As per the rationalized syllabus, there are 5 individual exercises in Class 9 Maths book chapter 1. One exercise and topic was removed due to rationalization and today we bring you exercise 1.5 class 9 Maths NCERT solutions.

NCERT Solutions for Class 9 Maths Exercise 1.5 Number Systems is chapter 1 of the NCERT mathematics book and deals with the topics of rational numbers, irrational numbers, real numbers, integers, number lines, performing mathematical operations like multiplication, addition, subtraction and division on real numbers and much more.