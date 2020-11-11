NCL HEMM Admit Card 2020 Released @nclcil.in, Download HEMM Operator (Trainee) Call Letter Here

NCL HEMM Admit Card 2020: Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL) has released the admit card for of written test for the post of HEMM Operator (Trainee). Candidates can download NCL Admit Card through the official website of NCL.i.e.nclcil.in.

NCL HEMM Admit Card Link is given below.The candidates can directly download NCL HEMM Operator, directly,by login in the link below:

NCL HEMM Admit Card Download Link

NCL HEMM Exam will be held on 29 November 2020 (Sunday). The Common Written Test (CWT) will be of 100 Marks for 90 minutes duration common for all positions of HEMM Operator (Trainee). There will be 100 multiple choice questions related to Aptitude, Traffic Rules, Road Safety, First Aid, Basic Knowledge of Maintenance of Motor Vehicles, General Intelligence, Mental Ability etc.However, Candidates eligible for Dragline Operator (Trainee) will have to undergo an Additional Technical Test (ATT).

The candidates will be required to score a minimum of 50 marks in the exam (40 marks for SC/ ST/ ESM/ OBC-NCL). Such candidates who would score equal or above the cut off will be called for scrutiny/ verification of their testimonials supporting their claim of candidature, in order of their respective merit position.

How to Download NCL HEMM Admit Card 2020 ?

Go to official website of NCL - nclcil.in Click on the link ‘’ Click on ‘Login’ Button to download the admit Card A new window will open where you need to enter your Email ID/Application ID and Date of Birth Download NCL Admit Card for HEMM Operator

NCL had invited applications for the recruitment of varipus HEMM Operator Posts including Dragline Operator (Trainee), Dozer Operator (Trainee), Grader Operator (Trainee), Dumper Operator (Trainee), Shovel Operator (Trainee), Pay Loader Operator (Trainee), Crane Operator (Trainee) and Drill Operator (Trainee) from 16 March to 30 March 2020.