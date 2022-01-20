NCL Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 307 Dragline Operator and Other Post @nclcil.in

Northern Coalfields Limited is hiring NCL Recruitment notification for the 307 Dragline Operator and other post on its official website on nclcil.in. Check how to apply NCL recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

NCL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: Northern Coalfields Limited has notified for various 307 various posts including Dragline Operator, Dozer Operator, Grader Operator , Dumper Operator , Shovel Operator , Pay Loader Operator (Trainee), Crane Operator (Trainee) and Drill Operator (Trainee).Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 31 January 2022 at official website nclcil.in.

Notification Details for NCL Recruitment 2022 Job :

NCL/HQ/PD/Recruitment/2022/44

Important Dates for NCL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 31 January 2022

Vacancy Details for NCL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Dragline Operator-19

Dozer Operator-16

Grader Operator-07

Surface Miner Operator-27

Dumper Operator-184

Shovel Operator-19

Pay Loader Operator-09

Crane Operator-26

Eligibility Criteria for NCL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification:

Dragline Operator-(i) Matriculate /SSC/ High School or equivalent passed from any recognized Board of Secondary / Higher Secondary Education of Indian State(s).

(ii) ITI in Diesel Mechanic/ Motor Mechanic/ Fitter Trade(s) with Valid NCVT/ SCVT Trade certificate(s).

(iii) Valid HMV License issued from any RTA/ RTO of Indian State(s).

Other Posts

(i) Matriculate /SSC/ High School or equivalent passed from any recognized Board of Secondary / Higher Secondary

Education of Indian State(s).

(ii). Valid HMV License issued from any RTA/ RTO of Indian State(s).

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

How to Apply for NCL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Interested candidates can apply for Northern Coalfields Limited Recruitment 2022 through the online mode on or before 31 January 2022.