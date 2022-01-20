JagranJosh Education Awards 2022 - Nominations Open!

NCL Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 307 Dragline Operator and Other Post @nclcil.in

Northern Coalfields Limited is hiring NCL Recruitment notification for the 307  Dragline Operator and other post on its official website on nclcil.in. Check how to apply NCL recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

Created On: Jan 20, 2022 10:46 IST
NCL Recruitment 2022
NCL Recruitment 2022

NCL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: Northern Coalfields Limited has notified for various 307 various posts including Dragline Operator, Dozer Operator, Grader Operator , Dumper Operator , Shovel Operator , Pay Loader Operator (Trainee), Crane Operator (Trainee) and Drill Operator (Trainee).Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 31 January 2022 at  official website nclcil.in.

Candidates having certain educational qualification Matriculate /SSC/ High School or equivalent/ITI in Diesel Mechanic/ Motor Mechanic/ Fitter Trade(s)
with Valid NCVT/ SCVT Trade certificate with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for NCL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification.

Notification Details for NCL Recruitment 2022 Job :
NCL/HQ/PD/Recruitment/2022/44

Important Dates for NCL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:
Last Date for Submission of Application: 31 January 2022

Vacancy Details for NCL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Dragline Operator-19
Dozer Operator-16
Grader Operator-07
Surface Miner Operator-27
Dumper Operator-184
Shovel Operator-19
Pay Loader Operator-09
Crane Operator-26

Eligibility Criteria for NCL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification:
Dragline Operator-(i) Matriculate /SSC/ High School or equivalent passed from any recognized Board of Secondary / Higher Secondary Education of Indian State(s).
(ii) ITI in Diesel Mechanic/ Motor Mechanic/ Fitter Trade(s) with Valid NCVT/ SCVT Trade certificate(s).
(iii) Valid HMV License issued from any RTA/ RTO of Indian State(s).
Other Posts
(i) Matriculate /SSC/ High School or equivalent passed from any recognized Board of Secondary / Higher Secondary
Education of Indian State(s).
(ii). Valid HMV License issued from any RTA/ RTO of Indian State(s).
Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts. 

NCL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: PDF

How to Apply for NCL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:
Interested candidates can apply for Northern Coalfields Limited Recruitment 2022 through the online mode on or before 31 January 2022. 

  1. By hand to the Office of the Staff Officer (Personnel) of the concerned Area/Unit from where the applicant had superannuated.
  2. By registered post/speed post to the Office of the Staff Officer (Personnel) of the concerned Area/Unit
  3. By mail to rectt.ncl@coalindia.in. 

FAQ

What is the process to apply for NCL Recruitment 2022?

Interested candidates can apply for Northern Coalfields Limited Recruitment 2022 through the online mode on or before 31 January 2022.

What are the numbers of Vacancy in NCL Recruitment 2022?

Vacancy Details for NCL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: Dragline Operator-19 Dozer Operator-16 Grader Operator-07 Surface Miner Operator-27 Dumper Operator-184 Shovel Operator-19 Pay Loader Operator-09 Crane Operator-26

What are the Important Dates for NCL Recruitment 2022?

Last Date for Submission of Application: 31 January 2022

What is the Eligibility Criteria for NCL Recruitment 2022?

Dragline Operator-(i). Matriculate /SSC/ High School or equivalent passed from any recognized Board of Secondary / Higher Secondary Education of Indian State(s). (ii). ITI in Diesel Mechanic/ Motor Mechanic/ Fitter Trade(s) with Valid NCVT/ SCVT Trade certificate(s). (iii). Valid HMV License issued from any RTA/ RTO of Indian State(s). Other Posts (i). Matriculate /SSC/ High School or equivalent passed from any recognized Board of Secondary / Higher Secondary Education of Indian State(s). (ii). Valid HMV License issued from any RTA/ RTO of Indian State(s).

What are the Jobs in NCL Recruitment 2022?

Northern Coalfields Limited has notified for various 307 various posts including Dragline Operator, Dozer Operator, Grader Operator , Dumper Operator , Shovel Operator , Pay Loader Operator (Trainee), Crane Operator (Trainee) and Drill Operator (Trainee).
Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash

Related Categories

Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

9 + 0 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.