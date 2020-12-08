NCL Singrauli Admit Card 2020 OUT @nclcil.in for Assistant Foreman & Technician Posts, Download Link Available Here

NCL Singrauli Admit Card 2020: Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL), Singrauli has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Assistant Foreman (Mechanical, E&T) (Trainee) Grade C & Technician Cat III. All such candidates who applied for NCL Singrauli Exam 2020 against the advertisement number NCL/HQ/PD/Manpower/DR/2020-21/466 dated 10.07.2020 can download the admit cards through the official website of NCL.i.e.nclcil.in.

The exam for the aforementioned posts will be conducted on 27 December 2020. Candidates can check their exam venue on the admit card. NCL Assistant Foreman and Technician Admit Card 2020 Download Link is given below. Applicants are also advised for early download to avoid last moment network congestion. The exam will be held for 90 minutes.

How and Where to Download NCL Singrauli Admit Card 2020?

Visit the official website of NCL.i.e.ncl.nic.in. Click on Recruitment in Career Tab available on the homepage. Then, it will redirect you to a new page. Click on the notification link reads ‘Click here to download admit card for the test scheduled on 27 December 2020/ दिनांक27 दिसम्बर 2020 को आयोजित होने वाली परीक्षा के प्रवेश पत्र हेतु यहाँ क्लिक करे’ Then, the login link will be displayed. Enter your Application ID/Email ID, DOB and click on submit button. Download NCL Singrauli Admit Card 2020 and save it for future reference.

NCL Assistant Foreman and Technician Singrauli Admit Card 2020 Download Link

Official Website

