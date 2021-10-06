NCMRWF Recruitment 2021 for 46 Project Scientist Posts @ncmrwf.gov.in, Check Application Process

National Centre for Medium Range Weather Forecasting (NCMRWF) has invited applications for recruitment to the 46 posts of Project Scientist on its official website. Check details here.

NCMRWF Recruitment 2021 Job Notification : National Centre for Medium Range Weather Forecasting (NCMRWF) has invited applications for recruitment to the 46 posts of Project Scientist under its two projects Numerical Modelling of Weather and Climate (NMWC) and BCWC. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 25 October 2021.

Candidates with certain educational qualification including Master’s degree/Bachelor with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for NCMRWF Recruitment 2021 Job Notification. All interested and eligible candidates can go through this article for application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply etc here.

Notification Details for NCMRWF Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Advt. No. NCMR/01/2021

Important Date for NCMRWF Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application:25 October 2021

Vacancy Details for NCMRWF Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Project Scientist - III : 12

Project Scientist -II: 26

Project Scientist III : 02

Project Scientist II : 06

Eligibility Criteria for NCMRWF Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Project Scientist - III : Master’s degree in Meteorology / Oceanography / Atmospheric Science / Climate Science /

Physics / Geophysics with specialization in Meteorology / Mathematics / Applied Mathematics / Statistics / Earth System Science and Technology or related discipline from

a recognized university. OR

Bachelor’s Degree in engineering / Technology in Civil / Mechanical / Computer Science or related discipline from a recognized university. AND

At least 60% marks in Master’s degree or Bachelor’s degree in Engineering / Technology AND

Physics or Mathematics as a subject in Bachelor’s degree AND

Seven (07) years research experience in the field of Atmospheric Science / Meteorology / Oceanography / Remote Sensing / GIS with familiarity in Data Assimilation / Atmospheric or Oceanic Model / AI, ML techniques in weather & climate science.

Project Scientist -II: Master’s degree in Meteorology / Oceanography / Atmospheric Science / Climate Science / Physics / Geophysics with specialization in Meteorology / Mathematics / Applied Mathematics / Statistics / Earth System Science and Technology or related discipline from a recognized university. OR

Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering / Technology in Civil / Mechanical / Computer Science or related discipline from a recognized university. AND

At least 60% marks in Master’s degree or Bachelor’s degree in Engineering / Technology AND

Physics or Mathematics as a subject in Bachelor’s degree AND

Three (03) years research experience in the field of Atmospheric Science / Meteorology /

Oceanography / Remote Sensing / GIS with familiarity in Data Assimilation / Atmospheric

or Oceanic Model / AI, ML techniques in weather & climate science.

Check notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

NCMRWF Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: PDF





How to Apply for NCMRWF Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online throught the link https://incois.gov.in/jobs/ncmrwf0921/home.jspon or before 25 October 2021, by 05:00 PM IST.