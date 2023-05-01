NEET Answer Key 2018: Know the steps to view and challenge the answer key/responses

CBSE has released the the answer keys for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2018. Candidates who wish to challenge against the answers/ responses may know here the whole process and steps for same.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the answer key for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2018. The images of OMR and Responses to the questions marked by the candidates and Test Booklet Code of the candidates have also been made available on the CBSE NEET official website- cbseneet.nic.in.

CBSE has allowed the candidates to check the following particulars on its website:

Official answer key released by the board

Scanned Images of their OMR sheet and responses

Test booklet code

Students may access all the information by logging into their account using their user ID (Registration No.) and Password on NEET website.

The candidates can check the NEET Answer Keys and or make objections till May 27, 2018.

NEET Answer Key Challenge Online Process/ Fees:

CBSE provides an opportunity to all NEET candidates to submit their objection against the answer key if they feel that some of the answers as displayed in the official NEET 2018 answer key are incorrect or there are any errors.

The candidates who wish to challenge the NEET 2018 answer key, may raise objections by paying processing charges of Rs 1000/- per answer.

If the challenge will be accepted, the correct answer will be updated with the final answer key. Candidate will not be intimated individually regarding the acceptance of the challenge.

Steps to View the CBSE NEET 2018 Answer Key:

Visit the official CBSE NEET website

Click on the link to view the answer key.

Log-in with your ID and password.

Answer key will appear.

Steps to Challenge the CBSE NEET 2018 Answer Key:

Go to the official website

Click on the link to challenge the official answer key.

You will be redirected to candidate’s log- in portal.

Log-in with your Id/registration number and password.

Click on “Key Challenge” option to challenge the answer key.

Select your ‘Test Booklet Code’ which is same as the question paper code.

Select the question/questions which you want to challenge.

Now select the answer/answers which are correct according to you. You can also provide the explanation for your answer.

Click on ‘Confirm’ and make payment. of Rs. 1000 for each response.

Print the confirmation slip of payment.

Note: The processing charge of Rs. 1000 per response in a non-refundable amount.

Only the answers as displayed on the official answer key of NEET 2018 will be considered for the calculation of final result.

National Eligibility Entrance Test is the gateway to several top-notch medical and dental colleges at the undergraduate level. The CBSE had successfully conducted the NEET 2018 on May 6, 2018.

NEET Result 2018

The result of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test is likely to be released by June 5, 2018. All the candidates who have appeared for NEET UG 2018 are suggested to keep a regular visit on Jagranjosh.com for every important update.