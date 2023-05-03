NEET UG 2023 admit card expected today, know list of prohibited items at exam centre

NEET UG Admit Card 2023 (Today): After NTA releases the admit card, candidates must download it online at neet.nta.nic.in. Further, they have to check the details, photograph and signature on their respective admit card. Check list of prohibited items here.

NEET UG 2023 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will issue the admit card for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET) UG today. As of now no official date and time has been announced for the release of admit card. However, as per past trends. NEET UG hall ticket is usually released 3 to 4 days before the exam date. This year, the medical entrance exam will be conducted on May 7 from 2 to 5:20 pm.

Based on this, it can be expected that NEET UG admit card can be released by May 4 or 5, 2023. However, official confirmation is still awaited regarding the same. Once released, candidates can download it online at neet.nta.nic.in. They have to use their application number and password/date of birth to download the hall ticket.

NEET UG 2023 Admit Card Date

Many candidates are still demanding the postponement of NEET UG. However, NTA is set to conduct the exam on May 7. The exam city allotment slips are already issued at neet.nta.nic.in. Check below the expected date of NEET admit card:

Events Dates NEET UG Hall Ticket May 3, 2023 (Expected) NEET UG Exam May 7, 2023

How To Download NEET UG Admit Card 2023?

NTA releases the hall ticket a few days before the commencement of exam. It is expected to be released today. Go through the steps to know how to download NEET admit card:

Step 1: Go to the official website: neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the admit card link

Step 3: Click on it and a new login window will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter the required credentials

Step 5: The hall ticket will be displayed on the screen

Step: Download it and take a printout for future references

After downloading the hall ticket, candidates must check the particulars mentioned on it. In case of any error or discrepancy, they can contact the NTA officials via the helpline number provided by them between 10 am and 5 pm.

What are the list of prohibited items mentioned in NEET UG Admit Card 2023?

Candidates must not carry the list of barred items inside the exam centre. The names of prohibited items are expected to be mentioned on the hall ticket. They can check below the list of items that must not be carried inside the examination centre:

Any textual material (printed or written), papers, pen, geometry or pencil box, plastic pouch and writing pad.

Also, they must not carry a calculator, scale, pen drives, log table, electronic pen or scanner, etc.

Mobile, bluetooth, earphones, microphone, pager, health band, etc.

They must also not carry items like wallets, goggles, handbags, belts and cap.

Any ornaments or metallic items are not allowed.

Any food items opened or packed, water bottles, etc are also prohibited.

Any other item which can be used for unfair means, by hiding communication devices are also not allowed.

Check NEET UG Admit Card Previous Year’s Release Date

In 2022, the hall ticket was released on July 12 for the exam conducted on July 17. Candidates can check below the table to get an idea about the admit card release date of NEET in the past few years.

Years Exam date Admit card release date 2023 May 7 To be released 2022 July 17 July 12 2021 September 12 September 6 2020 September 13 August 26 2019 May 5 April 15 2018 May 6 April 17

