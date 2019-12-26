New Year Eve 2020 Party: Bollywood Stars Inspired Dresses to Add Extra Glam to Your Party

For New Year Eve Party, get some inspiration from your favourite Bollywood celebrities. Deepika Padukone’s red dress or Sara Ali Khan’s shimmery black cocktail dress, treat yourself in something unique to celebrate New Year 2020. Keep yourself in the loop with the latest fashion trends 2019 which will work great for your party as well.

Don’t forget to check the dresses wore by your favourite Bollywood actress and welcome New Year 2020 with extra glam.

Her stunning look in red dress is breathtaking. The Bollywood star and fashion diva never disappoints her fans. For New Year Eve 2020, go for a bright red dress. Give yourself a unique look and thank Deepika Padukone for inspiring you.

New and one of the prettiest faces in Bollywood is Sara Ali Khan. Apart from her acting skills, her fashion statements often make headlines as well. The black shimmery dress wore by her is bold and celebrates the spirit of the New Year. Pick up this piece which will work best for all your upcoming parties as well.

Do you know pantsuits are one of the great options to wear for your New Year party as well? Priyanka Chopra shows you how to wear it like a pro. The velvet coat must also be one of the options if you are still searching for an outfit for your New Year Eve Party.