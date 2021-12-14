NFL Admit Card 2021 Released for Various Non Executive Posts @nationalfertilizers.com, Here’s Direct Link

NFL Admit Card 2021 Released for Various Non Executive Posts has been released on nationalfertilizers.com. Check easy steps to download call letter here.

NFL Admit Card 2021 Download: National Fertilizers Limited (NFL) has released the admit card for the recruitment of 183 posts of Junior Engineer, Loco Attendant, Attendant Grade I, and Marketing Representative against the advertisement number 03/2021. The candidates can download NFL Admit Card from the official website of nationalfertilizers.com and check their test center details and exam date on their admit card.

The exam is scheduled to be held between 16 to 19 December 2021 at the various exam centres. The candidates can download NFL Admit Card 2021 followed by the easy steps given below.

How to Download NFL Admit Card 2021 for Various Non-Executive Posts?

Visit the official website of NFL.i.e.nationalfertilizers.com. Go to ‘Careers’ - ‘Recruitment in NFL’ - ‘Recruitment of NON – EXECUTIVES (WORKERS) IN PRODUCTION, MECHANICAL, ELECTRICAL, INSTRUMENTATION, TRANSPORTATION & MARKETING DISCIPLINE. Click on Admit Card. Enter your email, phone number, candidate id, password, captcha code, and click on login. The admit card will be displayed. Download NFL Admit Card 2021 for Various Non-Executive Posts and save it for future reference.

Download NFL Admit Card 2021 for Various Non Executive Posts

This drive is being done to recruit 183 vacancies of Non-Executive in different departments. The online applications for the same were started on 21 October 2021 and ended on 10 November 2021. The candidates can download NFL Admit Card 2021 for Various Non-Executive Posts by clicking on the above link.

The candidates can also attempt mock tests to have a look and feel of exams which is available in the English Language. The exam will be in English and Hindi Language.

NFL Exam Pattern 2021 for Various Non-Executive Posts

The online test will have two parts, Discipline related and Aptitude related. The medium of Tests will be in Rajbhasha (Hindi) and English. The duration of the test will be 02 hours (120 minutes). The total number of questions will be 150, of one mark each, out of which 100 questions would be from a mix of course curriculum of qualifying Course/ minimum educational qualification and 50 questions from General English, Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning & General Knowledge/ Awareness. There will be no negative marking for the wrong answers.