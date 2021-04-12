NFL Stipendiary Trainee Admit Card 2021 on 19 April @nfc.gov.in, Check Stage 1 Prelims Exam Date Here

NFL Stipendiary Trainee Admit Card 2021: National Fertilizers Limited (NFL) has released an important notice regarding the admit card and exam date for the post of Stipendiary Trainee Category-I and for Stipendiary Trainee Category-II on its website -nationalfertilizers.com. As per the notice, NFL Admit Card for the said posts shall be uploaded on 19 April 2021. NTPC Stipendary Trainee Exam is scheduled to be held on 28 April 2021 (Wednesday) as follow:

Post Code Exam Date Exam Time 21901 to 21911 28 April 2021 10 AM to 11 AM 21912 to 21924 and 21941 to 21945 28 April 2021 3 AM to 4PM

Candidates will receive an email and SMS alert on their registered mobile number for downloading the Admit Card. They may download NFL Admit Card from https://nfcrecruitment.aptonline.in through their registered User ID and Password as provided by them while submitting the online application from 10 April onwards.

NFL has will be held at various centres across Indian including Jaipur, Delhi, Lucknow, Indore, Ranchi, Hyderabad and Bangalore. The candidates can check the centres through the PDF links below:

Examination schedule for the post of Stipendiary Trainee Category-I on 28.04.2021 against Advt. No. NFC/02/2019.

Examination schedule for the post of Stipendiary Trainee Category-II on 28.04.2021 against Advt. No. NFC/02/2019.

Candidates who qualify in NFL Prelims Stage 2 Exam shall be called for Stage-2/ Level-2 examination.

For any queries related to Admit Card and Roll number or issues relating to downloading Admit Cards, candidates may send mail to email ID nfc.helpdesk@aptonline.in and also contact Helpline Number 7675066311.

NFL had published the notification for recruitment of 39 vacancies of Stipendary Trainee Category 1 for the post code 21901 To 21911 such as Mechanical, Chemical, Electrical, , Electronics,Electronics & Instrumentation, Computer Science etc. and 190 vacancies for Stipendary Trainee Category 1 for the post code 21912 to 21924 and from 21941 to 21945.