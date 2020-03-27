NHAI Recruitment 2020, Apply for Technical Project Coordinator Posts

NHAI Recruitment 2020: National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) invited applications for the recruitment of IT Specialists (Technical Project Coordinator) for Implementation of Integrated Technology Solution (ERP)at Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), NHAI and NHIDCL. Candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format through e-mail on or before 31 March 2020.

Important Dates

Last date for submission of application: 31 March 2020

NHAI Technical Project Coordinator Vacancy Details

Technical Project Coordinator – 2 Posts

NHAI Recruitment 2019 Eligibility Criteria for Technical Project Coordinator Posts

Tech/ M.Tech in Computer Science or any other Engineering Discipline/ MCA or Equivalent 6 years of experience in IT Application or ERP implementation

3 years' experience in all aspects of Project Coordination

How to apply for NHAI Technical Project Coordinator Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through through email to cto.edisha@gov.in on or before 31 March 2020. Candidates can take a printout of the finally submitted online application for future reference