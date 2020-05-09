Study at Home
NHM AP Recruitment 2020: 100 Vacancies for Nurse Post

NHM AP is conducting walk in interview for Nurse Post for COVID - 19 Duty. Check Details Here

May 9, 2020 19:53 IST
NHM AP Recruitment 2020
NHM AP Recruitment 2020: National Health Mission (NHM), Office of the Mission Director,  Naharlagun, Government of Arunachal Pradesh has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Nurse for COVID - 19 Duty in COVID - 19 Hospitals and Dedicated COVID Health Centre’s for a period of 3 months. Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts and attend walk in interview on 15 May 2020.

Important Dates:

  • Walk in Interview Date - 15 May 2020
  • Time - 9 AM Onwards

NHM Arunachal Pradesh  Vacancy Details

Nurse  - 100 Posts

Salary:

Consolidated Pay of Rs. 20,000/- per month

Eligibility Criteria for NHM Arunachal Pradesh Nurse Recruitment 2020

Educational Qualification:

Candidates having GNM/B.Sc Nursing qualification and APNC registration are eligible

Download NHM Arunachal Pradesh Nurse  Notification PDF Here

NHM Arunachal Pradesh Official Website

How to apply for NHM Arunachal Pradesh Nurse Recruitment 2020 ?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts and attend the interview at the office of the Mission Director (NHM) office on 15 May 2020 from 9MA onwards. All candidates must bring original documents.

Name of selected candidates will be displayed on the office board and official website of NHM Arunachal Pradesh i.e. nhrmarunachal.gov.in. The candidates can refer to the official notification PDF for more details.

Job Summary
NotificationNHM AP Recruitment 2020: 100 Vacancies for Nurse Post
Last Date of SubmissionMay 15, 2020
Cityitanagar
StateArunachal Pradesh
CountryIndia
Organization NHM
Education Qual Diploma Holder, Graduate
Functional Medical

