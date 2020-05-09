NHM AP Recruitment 2020: 100 Vacancies for Nurse Post

NHM AP Recruitment 2020: National Health Mission (NHM), Office of the Mission Director, Naharlagun, Government of Arunachal Pradesh has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Nurse for COVID - 19 Duty in COVID - 19 Hospitals and Dedicated COVID Health Centre’s for a period of 3 months. Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts and attend walk in interview on 15 May 2020.

Important Dates:

Walk in Interview Date - 15 May 2020

Time - 9 AM Onwards

NHM Arunachal Pradesh Vacancy Details

Nurse - 100 Posts

Salary:

Consolidated Pay of Rs. 20,000/- per month

Eligibility Criteria for NHM Arunachal Pradesh Nurse Recruitment 2020

Educational Qualification:

Candidates having GNM/B.Sc Nursing qualification and APNC registration are eligible

Download NHM Arunachal Pradesh Nurse Notification PDF Here

NHM Arunachal Pradesh Official Website

How to apply for NHM Arunachal Pradesh Nurse Recruitment 2020 ?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts and attend the interview at the office of the Mission Director (NHM) office on 15 May 2020 from 9MA onwards. All candidates must bring original documents.

Name of selected candidates will be displayed on the office board and official website of NHM Arunachal Pradesh i.e. nhrmarunachal.gov.in. The candidates can refer to the official notification PDF for more details.

Also See:

JPSC Recruitment 2020: Last Date Extended for 380 Medical Officer (MO) Posts, Apply Online@jpsc.gov.in \

UPRVUNL Recruitment 2020 for 353 AE, Technician & Other Posts, Last Date Again Extended, Apply Online @uprvunl.org

Arogya Vibhag Maharashtra Recruitment 2020 for 59 for Staff Nurse, MO & Other Posts for PMC and PCMC

Goa PSC Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 61 Assistant Professor, Lecturer and Other Posts