NHM Assam Recruitment 2020: 233 Vacancies for Assistant, Consultant and Coordinator Posts

NHM Assam Recruitment 2020: National Health Mission (NHM), Assam has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Additional Consultant, Consultant, Assistant and other posts at State, District and Block Level. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 15 May 2020.
Important Dates:
- Last date of application submission: 15 May 2020
NHM Assam Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details
State Level Posts
- Additional Consultant (Child Health) - 1 Post
- Consultant (Family Planning) - 1 Post
- Additional Consultant (Maternal Health) - 1 Post
- State Programme Coordinator, NCD cum Health and Wellness Centre - 1 Post
- Monitoring &Evaluation Consultant, NVBDCP- 1 Post
- Consultant, NCD Pool - 1 Post
- Consultant, NPPCD - 1 Post
- Consultant (M&E) - 1 Post
- State Coordinator - 1 Post
- Consultant (Finance/Procurement)- 1 Post
- Consultant (Procurement & Supply Chain Management), NVBDCP- 1 Post
- State Consultant (Public Health) - 1 Post
- Consultant (RKSK) - 2 Posts
- Additional Consultant (HRD) - 1 Post
- Additional Consultant (M&E) - 1 Post
- State Assistant Nursing Coordinator (SRC)- 1 Post
- Administrative Assistant Cum Accounts Assitant - 1 Post
District Level Positions:
- District Programme Coordinator NCD - 18 Posts
- District Quality Consultant - 19 Posts
- District Community Mobilizer - 10 Posts
- District Accounts Manager - 2 Posts
- District Data Manager - 13 Posts
- District Vector Borne Disease Consultant - 1 Post
- Finance cum Logic consultant - 12 Posts
- Hospital Administrator - 15 Posts
- Counselor - 93 Posts
Block Level Positions:
- Block Programme Manager - 19 Posts
- Block Accounts Manager - 12 Posts
Eligibility Criteria for NHM Assam Recruitment 2020
Educational Qualification:
- Block Programme Manager - MBA/ PGDM from any Govt. recognized Institution.
- Block Accounts Manager - B.Com with a minimum of 3 years of post-qualification work experience in the relevant field.
- Counsellor - Candidate must be graduate in Sociology/Psychology/Social Work/Social Science from govt. Recognized Institution or Graduate in Home Science with 2 years of experience.
- Hospital Administrator - Masters in Hospital Administration/Hospital Management/MD Hospital Management from a recognized Institution.
- Finance Cum Logistic Consultant - M.Com/CA Inter or equivalent qualification from govt. Recognized institution.
- State Assistant Nursing Counsellor - GNM/BSc. Nursing from a recognized Institution.
Download Official Notification PDF Here
How to apply for NHM Assam Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can apply to the posts on or before 15 May 2020. Candidates can take a printout of the finally submitted online application for future reference. Candidates can refer to the official notification PDF for more details.