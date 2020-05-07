NHM Assam Recruitment 2020: 233 Vacancies for Assistant, Consultant and Coordinator Posts

NHM Assam Recruitment 2020: National Health Mission (NHM), Assam has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Additional Consultant, Consultant, Assistant and other posts at State, District and Block Level. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 15 May 2020.

Important Dates:

Last date of application submission: 15 May 2020

NHM Assam Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

State Level Posts

Additional Consultant (Child Health) - 1 Post

Consultant (Family Planning) - 1 Post

Additional Consultant (Maternal Health) - 1 Post

State Programme Coordinator, NCD cum Health and Wellness Centre - 1 Post

Monitoring &Evaluation Consultant, NVBDCP- 1 Post

Consultant, NCD Pool - 1 Post

Consultant, NPPCD - 1 Post

Consultant (M&E) - 1 Post

State Coordinator - 1 Post

Consultant (Finance/Procurement)- 1 Post

Consultant (Procurement & Supply Chain Management), NVBDCP- 1 Post

State Consultant (Public Health) - 1 Post

Consultant (RKSK) - 2 Posts

Additional Consultant (HRD) - 1 Post

Additional Consultant (M&E) - 1 Post

State Assistant Nursing Coordinator (SRC)- 1 Post

Administrative Assistant Cum Accounts Assitant - 1 Post

District Level Positions:

District Programme Coordinator NCD - 18 Posts

District Quality Consultant - 19 Posts

District Community Mobilizer - 10 Posts

District Accounts Manager - 2 Posts

District Data Manager - 13 Posts

District Vector Borne Disease Consultant - 1 Post

Finance cum Logic consultant - 12 Posts

Hospital Administrator - 15 Posts

Counselor - 93 Posts

Block Level Positions:

Block Programme Manager - 19 Posts

Block Accounts Manager - 12 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for NHM Assam Recruitment 2020

Educational Qualification:

Block Programme Manager - MBA/ PGDM from any Govt. recognized Institution.

Block Accounts Manager - B.Com with a minimum of 3 years of post-qualification work experience in the relevant field.

Counsellor - Candidate must be graduate in Sociology/Psychology/Social Work/Social Science from govt. Recognized Institution or Graduate in Home Science with 2 years of experience.

Hospital Administrator - Masters in Hospital Administration/Hospital Management/MD Hospital Management from a recognized Institution.

Finance Cum Logistic Consultant - M.Com/CA Inter or equivalent qualification from govt. Recognized institution.

State Assistant Nursing Counsellor - GNM/BSc. Nursing from a recognized Institution.

Download Official Notification PDF Here

Online Application Link

Official Website

How to apply for NHM Assam Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply to the posts on or before 15 May 2020. Candidates can take a printout of the finally submitted online application for future reference. Candidates can refer to the official notification PDF for more details.