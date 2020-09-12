NHM Assam Recruitment 2020: 429 Vacancies for Arogyamitra (ARM) and Pradhan Mantri Arogyamitra (PMAM) in Atal Amrit Abhiyan Society Assam

NHM Assam Recruitment 2020: National Health Mission (NHM), Assam m on behalf of Atal Amrit Abhiyan Society (AAAS),has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Arogyamitra (ARM) and Pradhan Mantri Arogyamitra (PMAM). Eligible and interested candidates can apply for AAAS Recruitment 2020 from 10 September 2020 to 23 September 2020.

Important Dates

Starting date for submission of application -10 September 2020

Last date for submission of application - 23 September 2020

NHM Assam Vacancy Details

Total - 429 Posts

Arogyamitra (ARM) - 60 Posts

Pradhan Mantri Arogyamitra(PMAM) - 369 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for NHM AAAS Assam Arogyamitra and Pradhan Mantri Arogyamitra Posts

Educational/Technical Qualification:

Higher Secondary (10+2) pass in Science stream

Must be fluent in Assamese, English and Hindi.

Must be computer literate.

Employment Exchange Registration number.

Experience in Health Sector will be preferable

Age Limit:

Age below 30 years as on 1st January, 2020

Salary:

Consolidated pay of Rs. 20,000/- per month. Over and above the remuneration, incentive @ Rs.30/- per pre-auth with a capping of Rs.10,000/- per month

Selection Procedure for NHM AAAS Assam Arogyamitra and Pradhan Mantri Arogyamitra Posts

The candidates will be selected on the basis of academic performance, experience and Personal Interview

How to apply for NHM AAAS Assam Arogyamitra and Pradhan Mantri Arogyamitra Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply for the posts through official website from 10 September 2020 to 23 September 2020.

NHM AAAS Assam Arogyamitra and Pradhan Mantri Arogyamitra Notification

Online Application Link