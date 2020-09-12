Study at Home
NHM Assam Recruitment 2020: 429 Vacancies for Arogyamitra (ARM) and Pradhan Mantri Arogyamitra (PMAM) in Atal Amrit Abhiyan Society Assam

National Health Mission (NHM), Assam  m on behalf of Atal Amrit Abhiyan Society (AAAS),has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Arogyamitra (ARM) and Pradhan Mantri Arogyamitra (PMAM). Eligible and interested candidates can apply from 10 September to 23 September 2020. Check Details Here

Sep 12, 2020 16:49 IST
NHM Assam Recruitment 2020
NHM Assam Recruitment 2020: National Health Mission (NHM), Assam  m on behalf of Atal Amrit Abhiyan Society (AAAS),has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Arogyamitra (ARM) and Pradhan Mantri Arogyamitra (PMAM). Eligible and interested candidates can apply for AAAS Recruitment 2020 from 10 September 2020 to 23 September 2020.

Important Dates

  • Starting date for submission of application -10 September 2020
  • Last date for submission of application - 23 September 2020

NHM Assam Vacancy Details

Total - 429 Posts

  • Arogyamitra (ARM) - 60 Posts
  • Pradhan Mantri Arogyamitra(PMAM) - 369 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for NHM AAAS Assam Arogyamitra  and Pradhan Mantri Arogyamitra Posts

Educational/Technical Qualification:

  • Higher Secondary (10+2) pass in Science stream
  • Must be fluent in Assamese, English and Hindi.
  • Must be computer literate.
  • Employment Exchange Registration number.
  • Experience in Health Sector will be preferable

Age Limit:

Age below 30 years as on 1st January, 2020

Salary:

Consolidated pay of Rs. 20,000/- per month. Over and above the remuneration, incentive @ Rs.30/- per pre-auth with a capping of Rs.10,000/- per month

Selection Procedure for NHM AAAS Assam  Arogyamitra  and Pradhan Mantri Arogyamitra Posts

The candidates will be selected on the basis of academic performance, experience and Personal Interview

How to apply for NHM AAAS Assam  Arogyamitra  and Pradhan Mantri Arogyamitra Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply for the posts through official website from 10 September 2020 to 23 September 2020.

NHM AAAS Assam  Arogyamitra  and Pradhan Mantri Arogyamitra Notification

Online Application Link

 

 

