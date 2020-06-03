NHM Chhattisgarh Recruitment 2020: 800 Vacancies Announced for CHO Posts, Apply Online @cghealth.nic.in

NHM Chhattisgarh Recruitment 2020: National Health Mission (NHM), Chhattisgarh has released a notification regarding the conduct of certificate course for Community Health Officer commencing from July 2020. A total of 800 vacancies will be filled up through this recruitment exam in the Chhattisgarh State.

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode at cghealth.nic.in till 11 June 2020. Candidates can directly access the online application link by clicking on the below link. Candidates can go through this article for eligibility criteria, age limit, qualification and other details here.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 28 May 2020

Last date for submission of online application: 11 June 2020

NHM Chhattisgarh Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Community Health Officer- 800 Posts

NHM Chhattisgarh CHO Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: B.Sc Nursing, Post B.Sc Nursing, & G.N.M.

Age Limit - 18 to 40 years

Pay Scale - Rs. 15000/-

Download Official Notification PDF Here

Online Application Link

Official Website

Selection Procedure for Community Health Officer Posts

Candidates will be selected on the basis of interview.

How to apply for NHM Chhattisgarh Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply online at cghealth.nic.in for the aforesaid posts on or before 11 June 2020. After submitting the online application, the candidate can take a printout of the finally submitted online application for future reference.

Latest Government Jobs:

Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for Executive & Additional Assistant Engineer Posts

Assam Legislative Assembly Recruitment 2020: 11 Vacancies for Under Secretary, Librarian & Other Posts

NTPC Ltd Recruitment 2020: 23 Vacancies for Head, Execuitve, Asst Mine Surveyor, Mine Surveyor Posts

Oil India Recruitment 2020 for Sr Assistant (Steno Typist), Sr Assistant (Hindi Translator) & Jr Assistant (Clerk/Hindi Typist-cum Computer Operator) Posts in Delhi/NOIDA

HPU Recruitment 2020 for 200+ JBT Teacher, Peon, Clerk, DEO and Other Posts, Apply Online @hpuniv.ac.in