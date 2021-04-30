NHM Haryana Recruitment 2021 for Date Assistant, Staff Nurse and Other Posts, Download Notice @nhmharyana.gov.in
NHM Haryana Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF: National Health Mission, District Health & Family Welfare Society (DHFWS), Yamuna Nagar, Haryana has published a recruitment notification for the post of Medical Officer (MO), General Physician, Radiologist, District Monitoring and Evaluation Officer, Data Assistant and Staff Nurse Posts on its website -nhmharyana.gov.in. The eligible candidates can apply to the post in the prescribed format on or before 17 May 2021 and appear for the interview.
Important Dates
- Last Date of Application: 17 May 2021 upto 5 PM
- Interview Date: check detailed notification PDF given below.
NHM Haryana Vacancy Details
- Medical Officer (MO) - 2 Posts
- General Physician - 1 Post
- Radiologist - 1 Post
- District Monitoring and Evaluation Officer - 1 Post
- Data Assistant - 1 Post
- Staff Nurse - 2 Posts
Eligibility Criteria for NHM Haryana Data Assistant, Staff Nurse and Other Posts
Educational Qualification:
- Medical Officers- M.B.B.S. from a recognized institute registered with Medical Council of India or state medical council.
- General Physician - M.B.B.S. from a recognized institute registered with Medical Council of India or state medical council.
- Radiologist - M.B.B.S. from a recognized institute registered with Medical Council of India or state medical council. MD/DMRD in Radiologist
- District Monitoring and Evaluation Officer - PG in Public Health/Statistics/Population Science/Economics/Maths/Diploma or PG in Computer Science with 55% marks and 2 years experience
- Date Assistant - 12th with 50% marks and O Level Course
- Staff Nurses-B. Sc. Nursing /GNM course from recognized institution
Age Limit:
- Medical Officers and General Physician - 18 to 65 years
- Others - 18-42 years
How to Apply for NHM Haryana Data Assistant, Staff Nurse and Other Posts Recruitment 2021 ?
Eligible candidates can apply to the post in the prescribed format and send the applications along with other necessary documents to the Deputy Civil Surgeon, NHM, O/o Civil Surgeon, Yamunagar - 135001. The last date of application is 17 May 2021 upto 5 PM.