NHM Haryana Recruitment 2021 for Date Assistant, Staff Nurse and Other Posts, Download Notice @nhmharyana.gov.in

NHM Haryana Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF: National Health Mission, District Health & Family Welfare Society (DHFWS), Yamuna Nagar, Haryana has published a recruitment notification for the post of Medical Officer (MO), General Physician, Radiologist, District Monitoring and Evaluation Officer, Data Assistant and Staff Nurse Posts on its website -nhmharyana.gov.in. The eligible candidates can apply to the post in the prescribed format on or before 17 May 2021 and appear for the interview.

Important Dates

Last Date of Application: 17 May 2021 upto 5 PM

Interview Date: check detailed notification PDF given below.

NHM Haryana Vacancy Details

Medical Officer (MO) - 2 Posts

General Physician - 1 Post

Radiologist - 1 Post

District Monitoring and Evaluation Officer - 1 Post

Data Assistant - 1 Post

Staff Nurse - 2 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for NHM Haryana Data Assistant, Staff Nurse and Other Posts

Educational Qualification:

Medical Officers- M.B.B.S. from a recognized institute registered with Medical Council of India or state medical council.

General Physician - M.B.B.S. from a recognized institute registered with Medical Council of India or state medical council.

Radiologist - M.B.B.S. from a recognized institute registered with Medical Council of India or state medical council. MD/DMRD in Radiologist

District Monitoring and Evaluation Officer - PG in Public Health/Statistics/Population Science/Economics/Maths/Diploma or PG in Computer Science with 55% marks and 2 years experience

Date Assistant - 12th with 50% marks and O Level Course

Staff Nurses-B. Sc. Nursing /GNM course from recognized institution

Age Limit:

Medical Officers and General Physician - 18 to 65 years

Others - 18-42 years

How to Apply for NHM Haryana Data Assistant, Staff Nurse and Other Posts Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible candidates can apply to the post in the prescribed format and send the applications along with other necessary documents to the Deputy Civil Surgeon, NHM, O/o Civil Surgeon, Yamunagar - 135001. The last date of application is 17 May 2021 upto 5 PM.

NHM Haryana Notification Download