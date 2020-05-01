NHM Haryana Recrutiment 2020: Interview for EMT Posts

NHM Haryana Recruitment 2020: National Health Mission, Haryana (NHM), District Health and Family Welfare (DHFWS), Panchkula, Haryana has invited applications for EMT (Referral Transport Scheme) on contractual basis intially upto 30 June 2020. Eligible candidates can attend walk-in-interview on 07 May 2020.

Important Date:

Walk-in-interview Date - 07 May 2020

Time -09:30 AM to 10 : 30 AM

National Health Mission Haryana (NHM Haryana) EMT (Referral Transport Scheme) Vacancy Details

EMT (Referaal Transport Scheme) - 7 Posts

Salary:

Rs. 11,700

Eligibility Criteria for EMT (Referral Transport Scheme) Job

Educational Qualification and Age Limit:

Registered B.Pharmacy/ D.Pharmacy/ GNM/ B.Sc Nursing. and Hindi/ Sanskrit up to Matric

Age Limit:

Not more than 42 years.

Selection Process for EMT (Referral Transport Scheme) Posts

The selection will be on the basis of Written Test/ Interview/ Skill test.

How to Apply for National Health Mission Haryana (NHM Haryana) EMT (Referral Transport Scheme) Jobs 2020 ?

Eligible candidates can attend walk-in-interview at office of Civil Surgeon, A- Block. 5th Floor, premises of Civil Hospital, Sector-06, Panchkula on 07 May 2020 from 09:30 AM to 10 : 30 AM.

